Black Friday is just a week away, so you know what that means: every single Amazon-branded gadget is about to be significantly discounted. The company has never met a sale it didn't like, and this year, it's kicking things off with deals on its entire lineup of Fire Tablets. Whether you're looking to buy its 7" model in bulk or shopping for the Fire HD 10 Plus, you can save up to 50% on all of its models starting today.

