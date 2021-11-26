ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Get up to 49% off these Ring Stick Up Cam and Echo Show 5 accessories for Black Friday

By Samuel Tolbert
Android Central
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking to upgrade your security with some affordable cameras, there's plenty to choose from. We're continuing to monitor the best...

www.androidcentral.com

Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Black Friday 2021: Get Samsung phones and chargers for up to 25% off

The S21 Ultra in particular is a pretty notable deal. There are loads of discounted Samsung products on offer this Black Friday, including monitors, computers, and audio accessories. Of course, it almost goes without saying that there are a few Galaxy phones and chargers on promotion as well. Several Samsung...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday

There’s no better time of the year to buy big home theater upgrades than Black Friday, especially with incredible offers like this 65-inch QLED TV Black Friday deal that you can pick up for just $700. If you’ve been looking for the perfect Black Friday TV deals for your living room, then this one should be at the top of your holiday shopping list. As with many of the best Black Friday deals, stock of this QLED TV will run out quickly, so act fast or you might miss out!
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

Get up to 50% off a forever gift with this Mixbook Black Friday deal

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you're looking to give a heartfelt gift this year, you can't do better than a photo book. Just choose some of your best pics, place them as you see fit and you've got an ideal gift for the grandparents (or any other family member). Now, you can do just that for up to 50% off, thanks to the latest Black Friday deal from Mixbook. Starting today, with code THXPGS, Mixbook is offering 50% off 75 pages or more, 45% off 50 pages or more or 40% off sitewide.
SHOPPING
countryliving.com

Simba is offering up to 50% off for Black Friday

A good night’s sleep is on the horizon – bedding brand Simba has dropped early Black Friday deals, offering up to 50% off some of its top-rated items. Until 26th November, you can grab a half price discount across all Simba’s products (including mattresses and bed frames), so long as you spend £300 and over.
SHOPPING
CNET

Black Friday 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud deal gets you up to 40% off now through Nov. 26

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Adobe's deals on its Creative Cloud All Apps plan is a regular event -- so much so, that if you need to subscribe and have the luxury of waiting it's worth delaying to get the discount off the first year. This time around, now through Nov. 26, new subscribers can get 40% off the All Apps plan for individuals ($30 a month or $359.88 paid annually), 70% off for students and teachers ($16 a month) and almost 40% off the Creative Cloud Teams plan ($50 a month per license).
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Prime Loops Black Friday Sale: Get up to 75% OFF sample packs

Prime Loops has announced the launch of its annual Black Friday Sale, offering discounts of up to 75% on all of its sample packs for a limited time. Save up to 75% off Hundreds of Carefully-Curated Sounds. Grab Bargains While You Can From the World’s #1 Hip Hop Samples Site!
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Ring Black Friday deals: Up to $110 off Ring Alarm, $50 off Video Doorbell Pro and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Amazon just dropped deals on a bunch of home security gadgets from Ring, including its Alarm kit, a video doorbell and a solid floodlight camera. Ring joins Blink, another Amazon security brand, with big Black Friday discounts this week.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar Player

Get Up To $90 Off BBE Effects Gear in this Early Black Friday Deal

As far as Black Friday deals on effects pedals and pedalboard supplies go this one, offering up to $90 off BBE pedals at Sweetwater, is hard to beat. Sweetwater have slashed prices on a range of BBE effects gear in a big way. While stocks last you can now pick up the Supa-Charger pedalboard power supply – as used by Billie Joe Armstrong – for just $79.99. Similarly, the BBE Two Timer dual-mode all-analog delay pedal can be bagged for only $79.99.
SHOPPING
Norwalk Hour

Get up to 87% off controllers, headsets, and games during Amazon’s pre-Black Friday gaming sale

For the avid gamer whose love of the craft is only rivaled by a larger appreciation for great deals, Amazon’s Early Black Friday Gaming Event is here to rock your world. Let’s start with a couple of goodies: these multi-platform compatible ENGOO G9900 Gaming Headphones ($16.99) are 63% off their normal price and feature a 720° noise-canceling microphone with a built-in noise reduction chip for high-quality sound that’ll fully immerse you in gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES

