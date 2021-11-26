Skaneateles YMCA announces basketball camp and clinic

SKANEATELES — The Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center is excited to announce two early winter basketballs skills clinics directed by Syracuse University basketball Alumni,

Basketball Camp December 27-31, 2021

Open to children 9-14 years of age, participants will be divided into 9-11 & 12-14 age groups. This camp will be coached by Kris Joseph & Eric Devendorf. Our co-ed camp will focus on Ball-handling, shooting, footwork, defense, passing, game situations, and gameplay. There will be Fun Prizes & Giveaways Included! Registration is limited to twenty (20) participants per age bracket.

Basketball Skills Clinic Sundays January 9 -30,2022.

Open to children in grades 4-12 and participants will be divided into 4-6 grade 7-9 grade and 110-12 grade. This clinic will be run by Eric Devendorf whose motto is Learn Focus and Improve. Participation will be limited to 20 children per age group. T-shirts are also available to purchase=

Further information for both programs can be found on our webpage: https://www.auburnymca.org/skaneateles

Eric Devendorf

The owner of ED23Hoops. ED23 Hoops is an elite basketball training program, that enhances athletes’ skillsets and knowledge of the game. Eric brings a unique set of skills and experience. He was a Mcdonald’s and Parade All-American while attending Oak Hill Academy. He went on to play basketball at Syracuse University where he was ranked among the top leaders in points scored. After Syracuse, he went on to play 7 seasons professionally in both the NBA D-League and overseas. Once he was done playing professionally Eric took a position at his alma mater, Syracuse University, with the Men’s Basketball program. Later taking a position as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach at Detroit Mercy. After spending 1 year in Detroit Eric decided to return to Syracuse where he now looks to make an impact on the basketball community helping players of all ages with his own venture, ED23 Hoops. Eric lives by the motto FOCUS.LEARN.IMPROVE

Kris Josef Was a forward for Syracuse University Basketball from 2008-2012. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and went on to play with the Brooklyn Nets. Joseph has played overseas since 2013