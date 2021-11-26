Rivalries are weird, so what does Egg Bowl loss mean in assessment of Mississippi State's season?

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach AP

STARKVILLE – Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day has a team a couple wins away from its third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

Yet he said this week the most important thing for OSU is beating rival Michigan.

Rivalry weekend is a time where regardless of a team’s record, the success of that season often comes down to that final game against your hated opponent where bragging rights in a divided household matter most.

No. 1 Georgia can lose to Georgia Tech on Saturday and still walk away from the season as national champions. But Georgia Tech would hold the bragging rights.

Is it a fair assessment? Probably not. But is it something fans and boosters care a lot about? Absolutely.

For Mike Leach and Mississippi State, there’s no hiding it: Ole Miss is 2-0 in the Egg Bowl.

Will Rogers said last week the moment the final whistle blew in MSU’s 2020 Egg Bowl loss, his attention shifted to the 2021 Egg Bowl. Saturday, he said how the final whistle this year meant another year of feeling the sting of the loss.

"Just sucks," Rogers said.

But with a bowl game still ahead, it leaves the question of how to properly assess this Mississippi State season.

For Leach, it’s easy. His team took significant strides — particularly on offense by scoring about 10 more points per game.

The Air Raid offense can work in the SEC, and Rogers can be the guy running it. It’s hard to imagine with a healthy offseason Rogers won’t at least be in the Heisman conversation opening next season.

MSU built one of the nation’s most impressive resumes with wins at Auburn and Texas A&M along with wins at home against Kentucky and N.C. State.

Mississippi State also picked up bad losses, particularly one swayed by officiating in Memphis and one swayed by atrocious kicking at Arkansas.

Those are the things Leach focuses on as an extra month of practices awaits his young team before a bowl game.

But the Air Raid hasn’t worked against Ole Miss as MSU has scored 45 points in two Egg Bowls under Leach.

That will grind fans’ gears, but Leach’s focus remains on the season as a whole.

How will the fans see to that? Likely in a good way when MSU is ranked to start next season.

Or perhaps in a poor way. Why? Because they have to listen to their cousin who attended Ole Miss brag at every family gathering.

Leach was 1-7 during his tenure at Washington State against Washington. It’s just one game on the schedule, but MSU’s players admit the Egg Bowl has sway in recruiting battles.

It’s hard to pinpoint a loss to Ole Miss as a reason MSU whiffs on a recruit, particularly when MSU just flipped a four-star receiver from Ole Miss.

But how will the following weeks unfold?

The power of rivalry week is a difficult dynamic to decipher. On its surface, a top-10 Ole Miss team came into Davis Wade Stadium and took down an unranked Mississippi State team.

Ole Miss has a program on its way to a potential spot in the Sugar Bowl. Mississippi State is on its way toward the likes of a Liberty Bowl.

The 31-21 final score makes sense in that regard.

Ole Miss is also a program with a head coach in Lane Kiffin driving national attention toward programs such as Miami and a generational talent at quarterback in Matt Corral likely leaving for the NFL.

Mississippi State has a head coach in Mike Leach who appears to have a personality fit for life in Mississippi along with a developing quarterback who has grown in real time.

How does that sway the takeaways from Thursday’s game?

It’s difficult to tell because rivalry games are weird.

Take it from the Ohio State coach whose team is a national contender each year but puts so much into beating Michigan.

Or take it from his counterpart in Jim Harbaugh who has a team typically in the top 10 and is constantly told it doesn’t matter because he can’t beat a juggernaut in the team down south.