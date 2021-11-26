Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Swimmer of the Year: Lindsay Brown

Buy Now Anacortes' Lindsay Brown poses for a portrait Nov. 22 at the Fidalgo Pool in Anacortes. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Through much of the high school girls' swim season, Anacortes High School junior Lindsay Brown waited for her times to drop.

Whether they didn't because of time lost to training because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown doesn't know.

"Nothing ever felt super off," she said. "I felt pretty normal, but my times were definitely slower.

Then her times took a dip.

Brown swam her best races when it counted most — at the Northwest 2A District and State 2A championships.

For a state meet that included a second-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke, Brown is the Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Swimmer of the Year.

She also took the honor as a freshman in 2019. Athletes of the year were not named during the 2020-21 school year because of COVID-19 shortened seasons.

Despite a relatively slow start, Brown is happy with her season.

"I am," she said. "Actually, it went better than I expected."

Eleven days after posting an individual medley time of 2 minutes, 20.84 seconds in a dual meet against Squalicum, Brown went 2:11.71 in the district finals.

In the nine-team meet, Brown finished first in the individual medley, second in the breaststroke, and swam legs on two winning relay teams.

The next week at the state meet was much of the season.

Brown was second in the individual medley, third in the breaststroke and swam legs of two second-place relay teams.

She swam 2:13.46 in the individual medley and 1:07.76 in the breaststroke.

If there was a surprise to Brown's state meet, it was in how fast she swam the relays.

She had her team's fastest splits in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events.

"I'm not usually a spring freestyler," Brown said. "I wasn't expecting that because everyone else in the relay is really fast."

Brown has a theory as to why she was so fast in the relays.

"The energy for relays is very different than the energy for individual freestyle races," she said. "I get more excited about them and tend to go faster."

Next year, Brown would like to finish off her high school swim career with a state title or two.

It's not a stretch, especially considering she's a two-time state runner-up in the individual medley.

Then there is the breaststroke. Brown would like to get into the 1:06 or 1:05 range.

That would put her in Kaestner range — as in former Anacortes breaststroke swimmer Katie Kaestner, who won five state titles in individual events, including three in the breaststroke, and who in 2011 set the still-standing Class 2A state meet record of 1:04.28.

Brown, however, doesn't want to get ahead of herself.

"I try to focus on my own times and not look at the records," she said. "They really don't help me much."