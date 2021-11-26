ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Ole Miss kicker Caden Costa announces ineligibility for remainder of season

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
 4 days ago

OXFORD – Ole Miss freshman kicker Caden Costa will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to breaking NCAA protocol involving performance enhancing substances, Costa announced on Twitter Friday.

Costa, who was 14 of 17 on field goal tries and 46 of 48 on extra points, did not play in Thursday’s regular-season finale at Mississippi State. Sophomore Cale Nation handled kicking duties, hitting his lone field goal try and all four of his PATs.

Costa wrote that he plans to appeal the case.

The Rebels (10-2 overall, 6-2 SEC) will play in a yet-to-be-determined New Year’s Six game in late December or early January.

“I am heartbroken to announce that I am ineligible to play the rest of my freshman season due to NCAA protocol involving an endurance substance most likely found in a contaminated substance,” Costa said in his statement. “It is important to know that I would never do anything to intentionally give myself a competitive advantage and pride myself on integrity and dedication with my work ethic. I will be appealing this case and will be back even better in 2022. Thank you Rebel Nation for the love and support through this difficult time.”

