As a cast member of Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset,’ Emma Hernan’s presence in the public spotlight is no surprise. However, the truth is that she has been in the entertainment industry since she was a young girl, so being in front of a camera is nothing new for her. From modeling to high-profile investments and from real-estate to reality television, she has succeeded in them all. With these ventures and vast experiences, though, we can’t help but be inquisitive about Emma’s career trajectory and overall net worth. So now, let’s find out the details of the same, shall we?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO