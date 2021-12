Packaging is one of the most destructive forces we have on our planet – and HP is the only printing company in the world that removes 26 per cent of packaging waste. The ‘one-size-fits-all’ era is over, and the print industry has been undergoing a steady evolution with the rise of the digital press. Over 50 per cent of consumers are looking to buy more sustainably and 68 per cent say they rely on brands to be leaders in driving positive social and environmental change. Brands are realising that packaging is a vital area where they can make a difference – revaluating how it is produced, used and disposed of – and a powerful tool for driving sustainable practice and behaviour change.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO