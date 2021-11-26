ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

WHO designates new COVID-19 strain 'Omicron' as 'variant of concern'

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva [Switzerland], November 27 (ANI): The World Health Organisation on Friday alarmed the siren among countries after a new variant of COVID-19 has been classified in South Africa, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna CEO Just Gave This Sobering Update on New Variant Vaccine

A new COVID variant that was first discovered in South Africa has scientists and officials around the world back on edge. Now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron variant could potentially spread more easily than Delta—and that's not the only worry. Some virus experts have also warned that this new variant could be more likely to evade the body's immune response from both vaccination and natural infection than previous COVID variants due to a record number of mutations. Omicron has not yet been reported in the U.S., and it's still unclear how vaccine resistant it will be, but vaccine manufacturers are already getting ready to battle the variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
allotsego.com

Omicron…New York in a State of Emergency

Yesterday morning we had not heard of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. The New York Times did not mention it and The Economist had no information in their morning news feed. It was then one of many variants of the virus that causes COVID. Then the World Health Organization named it Omicron. WHO reserves Greek letter names for variants of particular concern. Omicron is one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19#The Who#Geneva#Ani#Foph
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

First image of omicron coronavirus variant shows many more mutations in area that interacts with human cells

Researchers have revealed the first image of omicron, the new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa and Botswana, which shows that it has more mutations than the currently predominant Delta variant.The 3D image of omicron, produced and published by the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome, reveals that the variant has many mutations concentrated in the spike (S) protein — the part of the novel coronavirus that enables it to enter human cells.“We can clearly see that the omicron variant presents many more mutations than the delta variant, concentrated above all in one area of the protein that interacts...
SCIENCE
New York Post

Vaccine efficacy for Omicron has likely dropped: Moderna CEO

Vaccine efficacy for the “highly contagious” Omicron variant has likely dropped — but the full data won’t be available for at least two weeks, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel warned on Monday. “We need to wait for the data to see if it’s true and how much it is going down,”...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KESQ News Channel 3

Omicron variant isn’t detected in Riverside County, but health officials say they are now watching for it

What is the Omicron variant? According to the World Health Organization, it was first detected in South Africa and has prompted another round of travel restrictions across the world. Jose Arballo Jr., from the Riverside University Health System, said "As everyone knows, we have no cases in Riverside County and none in California. How long that is The post Omicron variant isn’t detected in Riverside County, but health officials say they are now watching for it appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Omicron Variant Has Not Yet Arrived In Calif., But Public Health Officials Are Keeping Close Watch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials say they are closely monitoring a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus known as the omicron variant. In a statement, the California Department of Public Health said: “California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its variants. We are doubling down on our vaccination and booster efforts to ensure that all Californians have access to safe, effective, and free vaccines that can prevent serious illness and death.” To that end, the department says it is monitoring the “rapidly evolving situation,” which has been dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. Authorities are advising travelers who have recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabwe within the last 14 days to get tested 3-5 days after arrival. As well, travelers from those areas should also quarantine for 7 days even if testing negative, and isolate for 10 days if COVID-19 symptoms develop, according to public health officials.
CALIFORNIA STATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

COVID test mandatory for all international passengers arriving in state: Karnataka Health Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday informed that international passengers arriving in Karnataka must undergo mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR testing. Speaking to the media after the technical advisory committee meeting, Dr K Sudhakar said, "A mandatory RTPCR test is being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

U.S. To Restrict Travelers From South Africa, 7 Other Countries Due To New Omicron Variant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting Monday, the U.S. is expected to restrict travelers from South Africa and seven other African countries because of the new omicron variant of the virus. The restrictions on incoming air travel will include Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, and Eswatini. The move is the result of more countries confirming cases of the rapidly spreading omicron variant. The variant was first discovered in South Africa days ago. Experts want to determine if the variant makes people sicker than the Delta strain and whether vaccines will remain as effective. “This variant has a large number of mutations and the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy