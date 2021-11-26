ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans WR A.J. Brown out for Week 12 matchup with Patriots

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ka6o_0d7YRNAY00
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Already missing two All-Pros, the Titans will encounter a steeper uphill battle Sunday against the Patriots. Tennessee ruled out A.J. Brown on Friday.

Having suffered a chest injury, Brown did not practice all week. While the talented third-year wide receiver has made a habit of missing practice, the Titans will be cautious with him. Tennessee has a Week 13 bye, giving Brown two weeks to recover.

The offense the Titans deploy in Week 12 will not look particularly similar to the one it hopes to trot out come January. Tennessee already has Derrick Henry and Julio Jones on IR. The team also lost fill-in wideout Marcus Johnson for the season last week. The team is hopeful Henry can return for the playoffs, and Jones — amid another hamstring battle — will presumably give it another go late in the regular season. For now, however, Ryan Tannehill will face a difficult assignment.

Brown is well on his way to a third 1,000-yard season, leading the Titans with 615 yards through the air. The big-bodied target has added three touchdowns this year.

Tennessee added Golden Tate to its practice squad this week, and it would be a surprise if the 11-year veteran is not part of the team’s makeshift solution Sunday. The Patriots lead the NFL in scoring defense.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Titans place Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown on injured reserve

Having suffered a chest injury, Brown did not practice all week and had already been ruled out for Sunday’s showdown against the Patriots. Fortunately, the Titans and Ryan Tannehill should have their top receiver back before the end of the season. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the injury isn’t a season-ender and Brown is expected to be back in December. The earliest that Brown could come back is Week 16 against the 49ers.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ruled out with concussion

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs with a concussion (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). Lamb will undergo additional testing throughout the week, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be cleared in time for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game against the Raiders.
NFL
InsideHook

Tennessee Titans Star Receiver A.J. Brown Reveals Battle With Depression

On the afternoon of Halloween during Atlanta’s 19-13 loss to the Panthers, Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley revealed why he wasn’t on the field with his team. “These past few weeks have been very challenging, and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” he posted on Twitter.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ClutchPoints

Titans WR A.J. Brown injury status updated, leaving Tennessee in a quandry

The Tennessee Titans are starting to running out of healthy weapons for their offense. A few weeks ago, they lost All Pro running back Derrick Henry probably for the rest of the season. Then they announced that placed wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve. Well, they might be without wide receiver A.J. Brown for their matchup against the New England Patriots as well.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
Houston Chronicle

Texans takeaways: Titans' A.J. Brown has gone on a tear vs. Houston

Texans’ takeaways Thursday when they continued preparations for Sunday’s game at Tennessee:. The Texans don’t have to worry about injured running back Derrick Henry, who has three consecutive 200-yard games against them, but they still have to worry about Titans receiver A.J. Brown. Brown, 6-1, 226, has torched the Texans...
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans at Titans: How to Cover ‘Tormentor’ A.J. Brown?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A.J. Brown has repeatedly tormented the Houston Texans’ defense. The Tennessee Titans’ prolific wide receiver has 27 career receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns on 39 targets in four career games against the 1-8 Texans. … and on Sunday in Tennessee, here we go again. (See "How to Watch'' preview here.)
NFL
iheart.com

Texans face challenge against Titans’ A.J. Brown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A.J. Brown has repeatedly tormented the Texans’ defense. The Tennessee Titans prolific wide receiver has 27 career receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns on 39 targets in four career games against the 1-8 Texans. Brown has 41 catches for 567 yards and three touchdowns this season,...
NFL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown returns to Houston Texans game after left hand injury

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has returned to the game against the Houston Texans on Sunday after a left hand injury. The CBS broadcast reported that Brown was having his left ring and pinkie fingers checked in the locker room. He left the game and returned during the Titans' first drive, then went into the locker room following the first drive's conclusion. Brown returned on the Titans' second drive and caught a pair of passes. ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Patriots#American Football#Wr#Ir
Music City Miracles

A.J. Brown injury update: Titans WR had negative X-Rays on ribs

A.J. Brown was unable to finish the game yesterday with what was called a chest injury. That was the extent of what we knew about it until Ian Rapoport tweeted this a few minutes ago:. So obviously a good sign there. We will wait to see what those further tests...
NFL
FanSided

NY Jets WR Elijah Moore helped A.J. Brown battle depression

NY Jets' wide receiver Elijah Moore is a blessing on and off the field. A recent anecdote about Moore's kind heart shows how the rookie is already shaping up to be a powerful role model in the league. They've since gone their separate ways, Moore and Tennessee Titans' A.J. Brown...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Titans Friday injury report: 10 questionable for New England, A.J. Brown out for Tennessee

The New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans with a list of 10 questionable that includes offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Both returned to practice on Friday after not participating in Thanksgiving’s session due to calf and knee issues, respectively. But a Tennessee team with 17 players on injured reserve, headlined by reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry, will be without wide receiver A.J. Brown and additional focal points.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Titans add WR A.J. Brown to growing list of key skill players on IR

The Tennessee Titans will be without A.J. Brown for at least three weeks after placing the third-year wide receiver on injured reserve Saturday. Brown, 24, suffered a chest injury during the Titans' 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 11 and didn't practice at all leading up to the team's Week 12 game against the New England Patriots. Now he'll miss at least three weeks, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the Titans expect Brown back before the end of December.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy