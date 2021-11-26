Grains, Livestock mixed

December corn is down 1/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is up 3 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed overnight with gains in the soy complex and winter wheat while corn, Chicago and Minneapolis are slightly lower. Trade could be lighter volume the balance of the week with the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday and the shortened session Friday. December option expiration is Friday afternoon.
Last week showed the uptrend resuming during the second half. Higher cash trade gave traders to confidence to move futures higher to at least keep pace with the strength. Nearby hogs just could not shake the bearishness of cash weakness due to plentiful hogs coming to the market. Cattle: Higher...
(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Lambs strong again this week, goats steady. Feeder cattle still a little soft. Cows $3 to $5 off. Thank you to buyers and sellers alike. We appreciate you! No auction Saturday, Nov. 27, for Thanksgiving. Top Cows: High Dressers 54.00-59.00; Low Dressers 30.00-38.00. Top 10 Cows:...
Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday; soybean futures are 3 to 4 cents lower and wheat futures are 5 to 9 cents higher. Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents weaker at midday with sideways action continuing with spillover trade from soybeans and wheat limiting support with weaker spread action. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production with holiday demand likely to keep needs higher.
December soybean meal closed up $9.60 Monday, keeping crush values elevated and providing another day of support to soybean prices. Wheats were mixed with December Chicago wheat up 9 1/4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat down 23 1/2 cents. December corn closed down 3/4 cent and March corn was down...
