Grains, Livestock mixed

December corn is down 1/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is up 3 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed overnight with gains in the soy complex and winter wheat while corn, Chicago and Minneapolis are slightly lower. Trade could be lighter volume the balance of the week with the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday and the shortened session Friday. December option expiration is Friday afternoon.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO