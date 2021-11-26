ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

Fremont Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi artist Noura Bin Saidan populates Riyadh's City Boulevard...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Montrose Daily Press

MCA acquires original painting by Swedish artist

Montrose Center for the Arts recently acquired an original painting, which was generously donated by Mark Gregory and Michelle Prentice-Leslie, titled “Fjord-Stockholm,” and painted in 1887. The artist, Adolf Kaufmann, was a Swedish artist who painted Austrian landscapes and marine paintings. His residence alternated between Paris, Berlin and Munich, and...
MONTROSE, CO
themtnear.com

Local artist offers group painting classes

Amelia Passer is originally from Mississippi, but has resided around Boulder since 2012. She graduated from CU with a degree in Studio Arts and Religious studies. She currently resides in Nederland, where in her spare time she delves into herbalism, alchemy, spirituality, and occult sciences. Combining her interests, she describes...
BOULDER, CO
Bay News 9

Local artist captures fieldworkers in painting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Tony Rosa, who is semi-retired, began to paint five years ago to pass the time and it quickly became a passion of his. Tony Rosa’s exhibit American Pickers can be seen at the Orange County Administration Building. He spent time getting to know the fieldworkers and...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#Paints#Riyadh#Arts#Saudi
KSLTV

Salt Lake City art exhibits puts you inside the paintings

SALT LAKE CITY – Two exhibitions that recently opened in downtown Salt Lake City are celebrating works from some of the world’s great artists – in a very different way. They take patrons literally inside the new trend of immersive art. This is not like walking into a museum, this...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
Norman Transcript

Baroness of brushes: Norman artist Beverly Herndon is highly skilled in ancient Chinese painting genre

Expressing spirit is at the heart of Chinese brush painting. It’s believed that a single brush stroke has the ability to portray the artist’s life force, sensitivity and thought processes. Marshaling those feelings through a carefully ritualized process using wolf hair brushes, inks with names such as “Yellow Mountain Pine Smoke” and handmade mulberry paper are part of the centuries-old rite.
NORMAN, OK
wmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Stuns In Lime Green Caped Ballgown at The Fashion Awards

Following a digital-only award show last year, The Fashion Awards has returned to the Royal Albert Hall for an in-person ceremony to celebrate the British Fashion Council. Many attendees opted for looks by Richard Quinn—who is up for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent tonight—showing up in the bold florals and unique silhouettes that have become the British designer’s signature. Despite the noise, Gabrielle Union still managed to stand out when she arrived at the event and hit the red carpet in a dress from the Valentino fall/winter 2021 couture show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
filminquiry.com

“It Feels Like We Live In A Country Which Every Day Adopts A Colder, More Troubling Stance Towards Immigration.” Interview With Aneil Karia, Director of THE LONG GOODBYE

On the brink of a mysterious virus sweeping its way through the globe back in 2020, Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed revealed their first project together, a short film called The Long Goodbye, written for Ahmed‘s record of the same name. It explored themes of immigration, family, and authoritarianism in its brutal unfolding as a British-Asian family gather for a wedding and are summarily rounded up by masked forces who invade their home. Its depiction of Britain is at once boldly dystopian but also sadly familiar and is bookended by an incredible monologue from Ahmed railing against the society which shuns people of his colour – “now everybody everywhere wants their country back” he fumes, staring directly into the camera, fire in his eyes, “if you want me back to where I’m from then I need a map”.
IMMIGRATION
houseandhome.com

Artist Spotlight: Beth Letain’s Oversized Paintings Pack A Colorful Punch

In our column, Artist File, art advisor Diana Hamm of WK ART shares the artists that have caught her eye. The Artist: Beth Letain’s arresting, oversized canvases focus on color and form in a minimal style. The Edmonton-born, Berlin-based artist is influenced by other minimalists such as Agnes Martin and Mary Heilmann. Though these references can be seen in Beth’s work, her canvases feel distinctly her own through her brushwork and color. Her starting point is always drawing and working on a very small scale (think three by five inches). These little pieces are then translated into a larger form — typically six to 11 feet high — using oil paint.
VISUAL ART
Indy100

Woman goes to Turkey to visit Salt Bae’s restaurant and reveals it’s much cheaper than his London version

A woman took a trip to Turkey to dine at Salt Bae’s restaurant in Istanbul and has gone viral for revealing that it was significantly cheaper than his London location. The TikTok user (@halalfood.reviews) has more than 40,000 followers and 500,000 likes for her UK food reviews but decided against visiting Salt Bae’s London restaurant due to the infamously high prices.
RESTAURANTS
yoursun.com

'Mixed Company' paints a vivid portrait of Denver, a changing and diverse city

The 12 stories in Jenny Shank’s affecting new collection, “Mixed Company,” live up to the book’s title: Shank’s characters navigate the fraught encounters that arise when people of different racial and economic backgrounds are forced together, often against their will, by circumstances they can’t control. Nearly all of these stories...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy