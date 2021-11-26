ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
• The late photographer Mick Rock shot two images for the back cover of David Bowie’s album Pin Ups, not for its front as an article said. The Bowie song Space Oddity was also incorrectly referred to as “Space Odyssey” ( Mick Rock, ‘photographic poet’ and Bowie collaborator, dies , 20 November, page 30).

• A recipe for broccoli with black garlic and yuzu was marked as gluten free but included light soy sauce as an ingredient. A gluten-free version of soy sauce is required (13 November, Feast, page 8).

• Minsmere is in Suffolk, not Essex as we stated in an article about migrant birds ( In fine feather , 6 November, Saturday magazine, page 100).

• Other recently amended articles include:

UK water firms spilled sewage into sea bathing waters 5,517 times in last year

Ex-MP Charlie Elphicke jailed for sexual assault now claiming universal credit

This is justice of a kind. But don’t forget Ahmaud Arbery’s killers almost got away

The Guardian view on rail cuts: levelling down not up

Chinese birthrate falls to new low

Swapping paneer for pecorino: India gets taste for European cheeses

Brooding beauty: why Carmarthenshire is Wales’ best-kept secret

A step away from the Lakes: walking the ‘Camino’ of Cumbria

