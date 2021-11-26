Corrections and clarifications

• The late photographer Mick Rock shot two images for the back cover of David Bowie’s album Pin Ups, not for its front as an article said. The Bowie song Space Oddity was also incorrectly referred to as “Space Odyssey” ( Mick Rock, ‘photographic poet’ and Bowie collaborator, dies , 20 November, page 30).

• A recipe for broccoli with black garlic and yuzu was marked as gluten free but included light soy sauce as an ingredient. A gluten-free version of soy sauce is required (13 November, Feast, page 8).

• Minsmere is in Suffolk, not Essex as we stated in an article about migrant birds ( In fine feather , 6 November, Saturday magazine, page 100).

• Other recently amended articles include:

