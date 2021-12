After a short delay, Battlefield 2042 is finally here. And it perhaps isn’t quite the game that series fans hoped it would be. Changes to the tried-and-tested formula are always hit and miss, and Battlefield 2042 takes such pretty big risks. The introduction of Specialists, for example, hasn’t gone down well with many, adding a ‘Hero Shooter’ element to the game that just doesn’t quite fit. You get over it eventually though. Meanwhile, other changes such as dropping voice chat and the end-of-match scoreboard are just baffling. The negative feedback on these means there’s no doubt they’ll be added at a later date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO