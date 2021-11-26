Property transfers for Nov. 29, 2021

The following is a list of property transfers from the Lawrence County Auditor's office. The information includes the address of the property sold, seller, buyer, gross sale price and date of filing:

Nov. 15

• 405 S. Ninth St., Mitchell; Brandon S. Luker, Bedford, sold to Nancy Conley, Mitchell; $74,000; Nov. 9.

• 303 W. Mississippi Ave., Mitchell; Mitchell Living Water Church of God, Mitchell, sold to K&M Investment Properties LLC, Mitchell; $69,900; Nov. 9.

• 5464 Sandpit Road, Bedford; Martha Turner, Bedford, sold to Jeremy and Laura Mullis, Bedford; $125,000; Nov. 4.

• Yockey Road, Mitchell; Doug and Carol Ann Weir, Mitchell, sold to Shannon D. Woods, Mitchell; $263,250; Oct. 29.

Nov. 16

• 350 Judah Logan Road, Bedford; Kathy D. burks, Fountain Inn, South Carolina, sold to Mark and Michelle White, Bedford; $84,500; Oct. 25.

• 2333 Tunnelton Road, Bedford; Leigh A. Ulrich, Bedford, sold to Michelle L. and Anthony K. Smoot, Bedford; $56,000; Nov. 10.

• 1921 H St., Bedford; Samantha Waymire, Bedford, sold to BGRS LLC, Burr Ridge Illinois; $234,000; Oct. 27.

• 3113 Washington Ave., Bedford; Stewart J. Kelly, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, sold to Suzanne E. Purdy, Bedford; $175,000; Nov. 10.

• 974 Lilac Lane, Bedford; Rodney H. and Brenda F. Titus, Bedford, sold to RebeccaS. and Alfred W. Ward, Bedford; $335,000; Nov. 10.

• 2726 Mount Pleasant Road, Bedford; Rita D. Slinkard, Bedford, sold to Cynthia Slinkard, Bedford; $115,000; Oct. 4.

Nov. 17

• 615 Fellowship Drive, Bedford; Sherri A. McAlister, Bedford, sold to Rodney H. and Brenda F. Titus, Bedford; $350,000; Nov. 10.

• Highway 158, Bedford; Jon S. Sasser, Bedford, sold to Bruce, Lois and Joshua Derbyshire, Greenwood; $100,000; Nov. 12.

• 425 Maple Run Estates Blvd., Springville; Chris A. and Jessica A. Whitehead, Springville, sold to Nathan B. Goodwine, Bedford; $337,000; Nov. 12.

• 2645 Springville-Judah Road, Springville; Andrew and Laura Best, Springville, sold to Kara and Dustin Newell, Bloomington; $232,000; Nov. 15.

• 410 Country Estates Drive, Mitchell; Mark Morse, Mitchell, sold to Brackon Rainey, Bedford; $479,900; Nov. 12.

• 2212 M St., Bedford; Community Reinvestment Foundation III Inc., Plainfield, sold to Glick Rainbow Hills LLC, Indianapolis; $2,600,000; Nov. 12.

• 1710 Linwood Drive, Bedford; Brittany M. Hall, Bedford, sold to Pauline Rowe, Oolitic; $180,000; Nov. 12.

• 1516 Second St., Bedford; Victor S. and Jo Ellen Fitzgerald, sold to Melissa A. and Scott G. Collier, Bloomington; $160,000; Nov. 9.

• 515 S. Seventh St., Mitchell; At Worldwide LLC, Mitchell, sold to TW III Enterprises LLC, Mitchell; $76,900; Nov. 10.

Nov. 18

• 201 Heltonville Road West, Bedford; Jessica P. and Brandie I. Cheeley, Bedford, sold to Dean D. Horner, Bedford; $215,000; Nov. 15.

• 1106 StoneCrest Circle, Bedford; SWS Development LLC, Bloomington, sold to Elizabeth Ann Clapper, Bedford; $289,000; Nov. 16.

• 1106 Stone Crest Circle, Bedford; Spyglass Ventures LLC, Bedford; sold to SWS Development LLC, Bloomington; $27,500; Nov. 16.

• 1007 Crawford St., Mitchell; Daniel P. Sosh, Mitchell, sold to H. Ray and Victoria A. Christy, Bedford; $259,900; Nov. 15.

Nov. 19

• 115 Edgewood Drive, Bedford; Sondra L. Mosier, Bedford, sold to Jennifer Hawkins and Jacqueline Stephenson, Bedford; $155,000; Nov. 15.

• 85 Sunny Acres Drive, Bedford; Sandra L. Bridwell, Bedford, sold to John Cowden, Bedford; $250,500; Nov. 12.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Property transfers for Nov. 29, 2021