ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Property transfers for Nov. 29, 2021

By The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 4 days ago

The following is a list of property transfers from the Lawrence County Auditor's office. The information includes the address of the property sold, seller, buyer, gross sale price and date of filing:

Nov. 15

• 405 S. Ninth St., Mitchell; Brandon S. Luker, Bedford, sold to Nancy Conley, Mitchell; $74,000; Nov. 9.

• 303 W. Mississippi Ave., Mitchell; Mitchell Living Water Church of God, Mitchell, sold to K&M Investment Properties LLC, Mitchell; $69,900; Nov. 9.

• 5464 Sandpit Road, Bedford; Martha Turner, Bedford, sold to Jeremy and Laura Mullis, Bedford; $125,000; Nov. 4.

• Yockey Road, Mitchell; Doug and Carol Ann Weir, Mitchell, sold to Shannon D. Woods, Mitchell; $263,250; Oct. 29.

Nov. 16

• 350 Judah Logan Road, Bedford; Kathy D. burks, Fountain Inn, South Carolina, sold to Mark and Michelle White, Bedford; $84,500; Oct. 25.

• 2333 Tunnelton Road, Bedford; Leigh A. Ulrich, Bedford, sold to Michelle L. and Anthony K. Smoot, Bedford; $56,000; Nov. 10.

• 1921 H St., Bedford; Samantha Waymire, Bedford, sold to BGRS LLC, Burr Ridge Illinois; $234,000; Oct. 27.

• 3113 Washington Ave., Bedford; Stewart J. Kelly, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, sold to Suzanne E. Purdy, Bedford; $175,000; Nov. 10.

• 974 Lilac Lane, Bedford; Rodney H. and Brenda F. Titus, Bedford, sold to RebeccaS. and Alfred W. Ward, Bedford; $335,000; Nov. 10.

• 2726 Mount Pleasant Road, Bedford; Rita D. Slinkard, Bedford, sold to Cynthia Slinkard, Bedford; $115,000; Oct. 4.

Nov. 17

• 615 Fellowship Drive, Bedford; Sherri A. McAlister, Bedford, sold to Rodney H. and Brenda F. Titus, Bedford; $350,000; Nov. 10.

• Highway 158, Bedford; Jon S. Sasser, Bedford, sold to Bruce, Lois and Joshua Derbyshire, Greenwood; $100,000; Nov. 12.

• 425 Maple Run Estates Blvd., Springville; Chris A. and Jessica A. Whitehead, Springville, sold to Nathan B. Goodwine, Bedford; $337,000; Nov. 12.

• 2645 Springville-Judah Road, Springville; Andrew and Laura Best, Springville, sold to Kara and Dustin Newell, Bloomington; $232,000; Nov. 15.

• 410 Country Estates Drive, Mitchell; Mark Morse, Mitchell, sold to Brackon Rainey, Bedford; $479,900; Nov. 12.

• 2212 M St., Bedford; Community Reinvestment Foundation III Inc., Plainfield, sold to Glick Rainbow Hills LLC, Indianapolis; $2,600,000; Nov. 12.

• 1710 Linwood Drive, Bedford; Brittany M. Hall, Bedford, sold to Pauline Rowe, Oolitic; $180,000; Nov. 12.

• 1516 Second St., Bedford; Victor S. and Jo Ellen Fitzgerald, sold to Melissa A. and Scott G. Collier, Bloomington; $160,000; Nov. 9.

• 515 S. Seventh St., Mitchell; At Worldwide LLC, Mitchell, sold to TW III Enterprises LLC, Mitchell; $76,900; Nov. 10.

Nov. 18

• 201 Heltonville Road West, Bedford; Jessica P. and Brandie I. Cheeley, Bedford, sold to Dean D. Horner, Bedford; $215,000; Nov. 15.

• 1106 StoneCrest Circle, Bedford; SWS Development LLC, Bloomington, sold to Elizabeth Ann Clapper, Bedford; $289,000; Nov. 16.

• 1106 Stone Crest Circle, Bedford; Spyglass Ventures LLC, Bedford; sold to SWS Development LLC, Bloomington; $27,500; Nov. 16.

• 1007 Crawford St., Mitchell; Daniel P. Sosh, Mitchell, sold to H. Ray and Victoria A. Christy, Bedford; $259,900; Nov. 15.

Nov. 19

• 115 Edgewood Drive, Bedford; Sondra L. Mosier, Bedford, sold to Jennifer Hawkins and Jacqueline Stephenson, Bedford; $155,000; Nov. 15.

• 85 Sunny Acres Drive, Bedford; Sandra L. Bridwell, Bedford, sold to John Cowden, Bedford; $250,500; Nov. 12.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Property transfers for Nov. 29, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory panel recommends Merck’s Covid pill for emergency use

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Tuesday to recommend Merck’s experimental antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 for emergency use authorization, paving the way for the agency to clear the first oral drug for the disease. Members of the agency’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-10 in favor of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Plainfield, IN
City
Bedford, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Bloomington, IN
City
Greenwood, IN
Bedford, IN
Business
County
Lawrence County, IN
City
Springville, IN
State
Arkansas State
NBC News

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Jennifer Hawkins
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s next for Trump’s privilege fight?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The losing side is likely to head straight to the Supreme Court, whatever decision the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reaches on whether Congress should receive former President Donald Trump’s call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Barbados cuts ties with Queen Elizabeth II, becomes a republic in a dazzling ceremony

LONDON — Almost 400 years after the first English ship arrived on its golden shores, the former British colony of Barbados woke up Tuesday as a republic. The tiny Caribbean nation removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state in a spectacular ceremony that began late Monday, breaking its ties with the British royal family — and with it, one of the island’s last remaining imperial bonds to the United Kingdom.
WORLD
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

13
Followers
67
Post
491
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy