After more than a year, residents of Little Village will once again have access to their neighborhood YMCA — for free. The Rauner Family YMCA, 2700 S. Western Ave., is reopening in January and plans to offer free memberships to those living in Zip Codes 60608, 60623, 60632 and 60609, which cover all or parts of Little Village, Pilsen, Back of the Yards and Brighton Park.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO