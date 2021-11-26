ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Gaming and PS5 Deals to Shop This Weekend: Consoles, Controllers, Monitors and More

By Anna Tingley
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qzAY_0d7YP6B200

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gamers are in for a treat this Black Friday and Cyber Monday , with deals on dozens of high-tech gear that will add a competitive edge to any gaming experience.

GameStop, in particular, has come out with some of the best deals of the year for Black Friday. Save up to 50% on gaming laptops, keyboards, mouses and webcams, and up to 60% off coveted games for the Xbox , PS5 and Nintendo Switch. For more gaming gear, check out our gaming gift guide and list of the top video game releases from the past year.

XBox, PS5 and Nintendo Switch Games (Up to 60% Off)

GameStop is offering never-before-seen deals on some of the hottest games this year, from “Far Cry 6” and “NBA2k22” to  “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Madden” to “Zelda” and “Super Mario Bros Deluxe.” Prices are slashed by up to 60%, including games for Xbox, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Check out our list of the best video game releases from this year to see what you should add to your cart this Black Friday.




BUY NOW:

$25-$45


Buy It

MSI Pulse GL6 Gaming Laptop ($150 Off)

Packed with the latest 11th Gen. Intel Core processors, with a sturdy and futuristic design to boot, GeForce’s laptop promises ultimate performance for gamers and creators. It’s powered by new RT and Tensor Cores for realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features. An impressive 1920 x 1080 resolution means you can enjoy every detail of the game.




BUY NOW:

$949
$799.99


Buy It

Alienware Full HD Gaming Monitor ($100 Off)

Enjoy a smooth gaming experience with Dell’s Alienware monitor, which boasts high-resolution images on a 25-inch full HD screen. You can flexibly connect to any device through a DisplayPort, HDMI or USB ports while the ergonomic design is specifically made for all the tilting, swiveling and pivoting necessary to play a competitive game. Plus, you can opt for more immersive gaming with built-in AlienFX lighting that brings the vibrancy of the games to your real space.




BUY NOW:

$380
$279


Buy It

Razer Huntsman Mini Mercury Keyboard ($40 Off)

Razer’s Huntsman keyboard is more than just a colorful display: it features cutting-edge Optical Switches for faster and smoother actuations and is designed in 60% gaming form so your space isn’t cluttered with unnecessary keys like the number pad and function row.




BUY NOW:

$119.99
$79.99


Buy It

Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse ($20 Off)

Logitech’s G305 is designed for serious performance with new technology innovations for added dexterity and speed. The revolutionary Hero optical sensor delivers 10 times the power efficiency than other mouses, with zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration, while its Lightspeed technology promises latency and stability that can be hard to come by with most wireless devices.




BUY NOW:

$49.99
$29.99


Buy It

Razer Kiyo Pro Camera ($100 Off)

You save $100 on this limited-time deal on the Razor Kiyo, which brings the highest standards of streaming in any lighting condition. The USB camera has a high-performance adaptive light sensor  for max fidelity at 1080 pixels, and the ability to enable HDR for more vibrant colors at 30 FPS.




BUY NOW:

$199.99
$99.99


Buy It

G432 Wired Universal Gaming Headset ($11 Off)

You’ll be completely surrounded by the gaming environment in these 50 mm audio drivers that produce complete and immersive sound. Surround sound and EQ presets mean you can hear every minute sound from competitors while 3D audio will make you feel like you’re in the thick of all the action. Plus, they’re designed for ultimate comfort: deluxe and lightweight leatherette cups cushion the ears, the headbands are made to keep pressure off your temples and each ear cup can rotate up to 90 degrees for fast and easy adjusting.




BUY NOW:

$49.99
$39


Buy It

IBuyPower Trace Gaming Desktop ($200 Off)

Upgrade your set-up with one of the most powerful gaming computers on the market, currently $200 off. 16 GB of RAM and a 11700KF processor allows you to run multiple programs at once while an equipped GeForce card renders fast-paced action smoothly without screen-tearing.




BUY NOW:

$3,199.99
$2,999.99


Buy It

#Gaming Consoles#Game Design#Video Game#The Best Gaming#Nintendo Switch Games#Intel Core#Geforce#Rt#Dell
