Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available areas for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department...

Williston Daily Herald

Biden administration releases oil and gas lease review on Black Friday

The Biden Administration’s oil and gas lease review is finally out, though it is not likely to change the timeline for North Dakota’s cancelled quarterly sales. The report was due this summer, but not released until Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. The report concludes that the federal government’s bonding and...
AFP

OPEC+ meets under pressure from Biden and Omicron

OPEC+ oil producers meet Thursday under pressure from US President Joe Biden, who has opened up his country's taps hoping to bring down crude prices, and a new Covid-19 variant that has complicated the equation. The meeting "is shaping up to be one of the most significant since the pandemic demand recovery began, and the key signal will be how much more oil will be added to supply to start the new year," said Peter McNally, an analyst at the Third Bridge think tank. After coming under heavy pressure to step up production, leading members the United States, China, India and Japan last week announced that they would dip into their strategic reserves to help bring down crude prices, after a surge that has undermined economic recovery. Biden called it a "major initiative", with analysts estimating the injection at between 65 and 80 million barrels, including 50 million from the United States alone.
Ohio Capital Journal

Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production

The U.S. Interior Department recommended increased fees for oil and gas exploration on federal lands as part of a long-awaited report released Friday that environmental groups said didn’t go far enough in limiting fossil fuels and Republicans derided as an attack on domestic producers. The report, ordered by President Joe Biden during his first week in […] The post Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Daily Montanan

Biden’s immigration plans face new test in the U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of the Judiciary […] The post Biden’s immigration plans face new test in the U.S. Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CNBC

U.S. energy envoy says Biden stands ready to release even more oil reserves to cool markets

"This is a tool that was available to us and will be available again," Amos Hochstein told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Monday. His comments come as energy analysts assess the effectiveness of a U.S.-led pledge to release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves after OPEC+ producers had resisted calls to pump more to help cool the market.
Zacks.com

Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by TC Energy & Petrobras

TRP - Free Report) is seeking a $15 billion compensation from the United States over the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, while Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras (. PBR - Free Report) presented its business and management plan for the upcoming five-year period. News related to ConocoPhillips (. COP...
Lootpress

Appalachia Energy Leaders: Sen. Warren’s Energy Price Claims “Misguided, Headline Grabbing Ploy”

PITTSBURGH, CHARLESTON and COLUMBUS (LOOTPRESS) – Leaders from Appalachia’s natural gas and oil sector responded to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) deeply misguided and false energy market claims today in a letter that underscores the importance of domestic energy production to maintaining affordability and reliability. In the letter, the leaders of the Marcellus Shale Coalition (MSC), Gas & Oil Association of West Virginia (GO-WV), and Ohio Oil & Gas Association (OOGA), organizations that represent approximately 40% of U.S. natural gas production, encouraged Sen. Warren and others to “look to us – rather than grovel to OPEC and Russia – for long-term energy solutions.”
Axios

Oil-and-gas leasing plan shows climate agenda's limits

The big policy news over the break was the Interior Department's Black Friday release of its review of oil-and-gas leasing policy. Catch up fast: The long-awaited document recommends higher royalty rates, bidding costs and rental costs. It also calls for a more selective and restrictive approach to deciding which lands...
energynews.us

Interior recommends oil and gas leasing reforms, but is silent on climate

OIL & GAS: A U.S. Interior Department review of the federal oil and gas leasing program recommends raising royalty rates, minimum bids and bonding levels, drawing ire from industry officials while environmentalists criticize the report’s silence on drilling’s climate impacts. (New York Times) ALSO:. • New Mexico regulators step up...
Cody Enterprise

Many oil, gas leases deferred

President Joe Biden administration’s moratorium on oil and gas leases may have come to a close, but many within the energy industry and in Wyoming see his administration employing new tactics in order to achieve the same results. “They’re using any tactic possible to slow down those leases,” said Ryan...
Chronicle

Biden Says U.S. Gas Prices Will Drop Soon But It’ll Take Time

WASHINGTON — Americans will see prices at the pump fall “before long,” President Joe Biden said after tapping U.S. oil reserves to ease price pressures and risk a feud with OPEC. In a tweet Saturday while the president was in Nantucket, he said the U.S. effort to ease gasoline prices...
