Himax: Set To Soar

Rivian Automotive, Inc. had its IPO on November 10th, with a market valuation of $52 billion and a share price of 78$, it now trades at $119 per share. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) had a celebrity-like IPO on November 10th, 2021. The company has very recently started production in a facility with a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles per annum and intends to produce 1,225 and deliver around 1,015 vehicles in the current year. This has incurred significant labor and overhead costs which resulted in a net loss of $1 billion for 2020, and the company expects a quarterly net loss of up to $1.28 billion for Q3 2021. The company doesn't expect to be profitable for the foreseeable future and intends to use net proceeds from the IPO for working capital for funding growth and other general corporate purposes. (Investor's Business Daily)

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO