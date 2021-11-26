ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Himax: Set To Soar

Himax's revenue increased by 15.2% compared to Q2 2021 (75.4% YoY) and exceeded analysts' expectations by a significant $38.9 million. We believe Himax (HIMX) is significantly undervalued compared to the industry by more than 50%. HIMX, trading at 4.0x forward earnings, is significantly cheaper than the industry average, at 25x earnings....

Seeking Alpha

After 3Q21 EPS, Eventbrite Remains Overvalued By 86%+

Since our original report, the stock has outperformed as a short vs. the S&P 500 by 97%. We’re reiterating a Danger Zone pick that recently reported calendar 3Q21 earnings. After missing both top and bottom line estimates, this business has still not recovered from the COVID-19 pressures and looks increasingly unlikely to achieve the high revenue and profit growth implied by its stock price. Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is in the Danger Zone.
STOCKS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Omicron' cryptocurrency soars on new variant

As global markets fell last week on news of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, one cryptocurrency with the same name soared after the Greek letter entered the investor lexicon. The price of the hitherto-obscure digital token, whose Twitter feed has little more than 1,000 followers, rose almost ten-fold from Friday...
CURRENCIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Set to Soar at the Open Despite Global Concern Over Omicron Variant

LONDON — European stocks are expected to start the new trading week far higher, despite extensive concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant. The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 97 points higher at 7,137, Germany's DAX 191 points higher at 15,437, France's CAC 40 up 99 points at 6,824 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 324 points at 26,167, according to data from IG.
STOCKS
Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Soar in 2022

This year was not the kindest to some high-flying tech stocks. Despite making critical gains in its business, Pinterest stock declined. Lemonade dropped after its IPO hype faded and the Texas freeze temporarily damaged its business. The stock market has been performing amazingly well in 2021. The SPDR S&P 500...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Corteva Stock Soared in 2021

Management is maintaining guidance in the face of rising costs. There's evidence that Corteva is achieving its strategic objective of expanding product sales under its patents. Corteva has a significant margin expansion opportunity ahead of it. When management teams layout mid-term targets, investors expect them to hit those targets. That's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $50? 3 Roughed-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

Investors have not been pleased lately with these three companies. But each operates in unique niches with a long-term thesis that remains intact. Trading near 52-week lows, the shares are attractively priced for investors. Earnings season can be a trying time for investors in growth stocks. When already priced for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why IonQ Stock Soared Today

IonQ's management raised the company's full-year bookings guidance once again. Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ), a quantum computing company, skyrocketed higher today after the company released its third-quarter 2021 results. Investors appear to be very happy that management raised IonQ's guidance for full-year bookings guidance for the second time in two months.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Genetron Holdings EPS in-line, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance

Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 in-line. Revenue of $23.7M (+43.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.49M. Based on the continued enforcement of the “zero COVID” strategy in China and the resulting sustained restrictions across Genetron’s major markets, the Company is revising its full year 2021 revenue guidance to be around RMB 530 million, representing approximately 24.9% growth over the Company’s full year 2020 revenue and estimated growth of 46.65% Y/Y.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Rivian: The Projections Are Priced In, And The Projections Are Overly Optimistic

Rivian Automotive, Inc. had its IPO on November 10th, with a market valuation of $52 billion and a share price of 78$, it now trades at $119 per share. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) had a celebrity-like IPO on November 10th, 2021. The company has very recently started production in a facility with a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles per annum and intends to produce 1,225 and deliver around 1,015 vehicles in the current year. This has incurred significant labor and overhead costs which resulted in a net loss of $1 billion for 2020, and the company expects a quarterly net loss of up to $1.28 billion for Q3 2021. The company doesn't expect to be profitable for the foreseeable future and intends to use net proceeds from the IPO for working capital for funding growth and other general corporate purposes. (Investor's Business Daily)
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell. Li Auto shares rose 0.9% to $32.68 in after-hours trading. Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Vonage Shares Are Soaring Today

Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: VG) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced it would be acquired by Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) in a $6.2 billion acquisition. Ericsson entered into an agreement to acquire Vonage for $21 per share. Pending shareholder approval, the transaction is expected to close in the...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Pinduoduo: An Alternative To Search-Based Commerce

Pinduoduo gives customers a fun, social and entertaining setting. My thesis is that Pinduoduo (PDD) will continue to grow as they provide a fun alternative to search based shopping. Alibaba (BABA) and JD (JD) got a nice head start in China but Pinduoduo is having success. In the 1Q19 call,...
RETAIL
