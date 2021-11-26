Nick Fury Is the Latest Marvel Character to Join Fortnite

Hawkeye just dropped some new character posters ahead of the premiere on Disney+. Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and Lucky the Pizza Dog all get a moment in the spotlight. (Expect that image of the pup in a hat to get some real use on the Internet.) Marvel is clearly ramping up the festivities as the big day draws closer next week. November 24th will see fans get a chance to get a glimpse at what's next for the archer and his new protege. Ever since the series was announced years ago at San Diego Comic-Con, fans have been aching for Kate Bishop to make her grand entrance. Matt Fraction and David Aja's beloved series serves as an inspiration for this show and you can see echoes of that in the previous promo material for Hawkeye. Fans are clearly getting into the holiday spirit and that will only increase as the rollout continues. Check out the posters for yourself down below:

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO