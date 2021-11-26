ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Fury Is the Latest Marvel Character to Join Fortnite

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 4 days ago

While it may not be Samuel L. Jackson (yet!), Marvel's Nick Fury has arrived in Fortnite as part of a S.H.I.E.L.D. Set in the game's Item Shop. Announced by The Fortnite Team, Nick Fury - the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. - has sneaked onto Fortnite's Island to "root...

Related
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Fans & Tom Holland Are LOSING It Over Marvel’s Latest Tweet

Today, after weeks of online speculation that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures would be dropping the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer any minute, there is finally confirmation that fans will get their second look at the conclusion of the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy tomorrow, November 16, 2021. Marvel’s Tweet reads:
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The 5 Marvel characters that Keanu Reeves could play

What Marvel character would Keanu Reeves play? It’s a question that fans have been asking basically since Kevin Feige told Comicbook. com that they’d approached Reeves for “almost every film [Marvel Studios] make.” Now though, the John Wick star has really set the cat amongst the pigeons by saying he’d be honoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
GamingOnLinux

Blast through a comic book online in the latest Fury Unleashed update

Fury Unleashed, a modern action-platformer that has an awesome style to it recently had a huge upgrade finally bringing with it online co-op support. Taking inspiration from other rogue-lite platformers including Dead Cells and Rogue Legacy with a little explosive flair from Contra and Metal Slug it certainly delivers. One...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man could join Fortnite in Chapter 3 early next year

Fortnite will apparently be recruiting Spider-Man later this year, according to a datamine. Just below, you can see a tweet which came about earlier today from Shiina, a reputable dataminer within the Fortnite community. This time, the user claims that Marvel's Spider-Man will be swinging into Epic's battle royale game later this year with the forthcoming Chapter 3.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Videogamer.com

Fortnite welcomes Naruto in latest crossover update

The cast of popular anime Naruto Shippuden have arrived in battle royale shooter Fortnite in the game’s latest update. Naruto himself is joined by the rest of Team 7 in a series of additions that include cosmetics, locations and more. Outfits in the item shop include Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno and Kakashi Hatake. Each of these outfits also includes an appropriate variant style.
VIDEO GAMES
technave.com

You may now play as a Naruto character in Fortnite through the collaboration

You may now fulfil your anime fantasy in the battle royale game Fortnite as its collaboration with Naruto: Shippuden is finally available for players. Not only you can play as one of the most popular Naruto characters, but the update has also brought in a familiar weapon (if you're fans) to be used in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Shopping Carts in Fortnite Unvaulted: Latest Details

After being vaulted for over two years and eight months, shopping carts are finally back on the Fortnite battle island. The v.18.40 update officially went live Tuesday, and was jam-packed full of content. However, despite the additions of the groundbreaking Naruto crossover and remixed Salvaged B.R.U.T.E.s, perhaps the star of the show was the return of the OG vehicle in Fortnite: Battle Royale history — Shopping Carts. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Shopping Carts in Fortnite.
RETAIL
noobfeed.com

Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke, And Sakura Joins Fortnite

Naruto is joined by Kakashi, Sasuke, And Sakura along with several other options such as a Kurama glider, special pickaxe, and variant skins. The options available are priced at 1500 V bucks but discounts are offered if purchased in bulk.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Espionage#The Fortnite Team#The Item Shop
noobfeed.com

The Eternals Join Marvel Future Fight

The 3 new heroes include Kingo, Gilgamesh, and Thena. The new The Fate of Mankind Epic Quest is available as well along with the Dimension Rift dungeon which appears at random intervals.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Hawkeye Posters Feature Major Characters

Hawkeye just dropped some new character posters ahead of the premiere on Disney+. Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and Lucky the Pizza Dog all get a moment in the spotlight. (Expect that image of the pup in a hat to get some real use on the Internet.) Marvel is clearly ramping up the festivities as the big day draws closer next week. November 24th will see fans get a chance to get a glimpse at what's next for the archer and his new protege. Ever since the series was announced years ago at San Diego Comic-Con, fans have been aching for Kate Bishop to make her grand entrance. Matt Fraction and David Aja's beloved series serves as an inspiration for this show and you can see echoes of that in the previous promo material for Hawkeye. Fans are clearly getting into the holiday spirit and that will only increase as the rollout continues. Check out the posters for yourself down below:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fortnite Leak Teases Next Marvel Crossover

A new leak associated with Fortnite has seemingly teased that the popular battle royale title will soon be crossing over with Marvel once again. In recent years, Marvel has been one of the biggest collaborators with Fortnite and has held various events and released numerous skins associated with the comic book brand. Now, following the release of a new Marvel TV series this week, it looks as though this trend will continue once again.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Fortnite Nick Fury: Release Date, Price Bundle, V-Bucks & More

In a surprise drop, Fortnite has finally revealed the long-awaited Nick Fury skin. Better yet, it's available to buy right now!. The Director of S.H.I.E.L.D's arrival was rumoured a long time ago but all was quiet in recent months up until his official arrival. Here's everything you need to know about the skin and bundle including how many V-Bucks it will set you back.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Nick Fury skin and cosmetics join Fortnite in the fight against the cubes

Since Epic Games began its partnership with Marvel, multiple collaborations have taken place. The introduction of various Marvel characters and cosmetics has taken place on the Fortnite island. In the past, these collaborations have been delivered through bundles in the in-game store. Also, fans have been able to get their hands on Marvel cosmetics by purchasing various battle passes. Most recently, the Fortnite Season 8 battle pass features the Carnage character. Now, another familiar face from the Marvel universe has landed in the battle royale. The Nick Fury skin and accompanying cosmetics have been added to the Fortnite store.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to get Fortnite Nick Fury skin: S.H.I.E.L.D Set bundle & price

Epic Games have added the Marvel character Nick Fury as a new skin in Fortnite, and here’s everything you need to know about the new S.H.I.E.L.D Set, including the price. Fortnite has done multiple collaborations with Marvel in the past, with Carnage and Venom joining in Season 8, and the Season 4 Battle Pass consisting of superheroes. Spider-Man is also rumored to be arriving soon.
VIDEO GAMES

