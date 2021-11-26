El Reno to light up Legion Park
EL RENO, Okla. ( KFOR ) – El Reno's annual Lights in Legion Park event kicks off Saturday with plenty of festivities.
The kickoff event will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
The celebration will include a petting zoo, pony rides, train rides, story time, hot chocolate, treats from the El Reno Fire Department and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Legion Park is located at 900 W Ash.
