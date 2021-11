Based on Kevin Jakubowski’s book of the same name, ‘8-Bit Christmas’ is a family comedy film set in the 1980s. It revolves around Jake Doyle, a ten-year-old who wants a Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) for Christmas. But unfortunately for him, his parents are not at all pleased with the idea, which drives young Jake and his friends to do all they can to get their hands on the video game console. This entire experience is narrated by an adult Jake, who is sharing with his daughter what he remembers about the special Christmas years ago.

