LEHIGH VALLEY — Over the past five years, Victor Martinez has noticed more and more Hispanic-run businesses crop up on the route he drives to work. Martinez owns La Mega, a Spanish radio station located right outside of downtown Allentown. During his commute from his Macungie home, he’s seen new restaurants, hair salons, and bodegas. One restaurant located five minutes from his station, La Bicicleta, opened only two years ago and its Venezuelan arepas are now among his mainstays.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO