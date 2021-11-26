ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the priciest ZIP codes in the U.S. in 2021, study finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home prices took off in 2021 as buyers competed for a limited number of houses, driving prices skyward in the nation’s most expensive ZIP codes , according to real estate data provider Property Shark.

The report found that, for the first time ever, the top 10 priciest ZIP codes all surpassed $4.4 million when it came to the median home sale price.

The list included ZIP codes from 10 states and California dominated the list of the top 100, taking 70 percent of spots.

Aerial view of wealthy countryside area with luxury villas with swimming pool, surrounded by forest and mountain valley. Ranch Santa Fe. San Diego, California, was the 18th most expensive ZIP code in 2021 USA.

Property Shark found that twice as many ZIP codes in 2021 had a median home sale price over $3 million than in 2020.

The San Francisco Bay Area alone has 47 of the costliest ZIP codes on the list, including the most expensive, Atherton, in San Mateo County (94027). It’s Atherton’s fifth year running at the top of the list, with the average sale price of $7.5 million.

Santa Monica pier pictured on a sunny day. The Southern California city came in 8th in the list of most expensive ZIP codes. (Getty)

Outside of the Golden State, Boston’s 02199 landed in second place. Miami’s 33109 wound up in fifth place thanks to a 66% boost from last year’s median sale price.

Aerial view of South Beach in Miami. Miami Beach took the fifth spot on the list of most expensive ZIP codes with a median sale price of $4,475,000. (Getty)

Notably, New York lost three ZIP codes while Arizona, Florida and Maryland each added one. Maryland also saw the sharpest jump in price for any ZIP code, with Gibson Island (21056) notching a 97% increase.

See the top 50 ZIP codes below:

# Zip Code Location County State 2021 Median Sale Price
1 94027 Atherton San Mateo County CA $7,475,000
2 02199 Boston Suffolk County MA $5,500,000
3 11962 Sagaponack Suffolk County NY $5,000,000
4 94957 Ross Marin County CA $4,583,000
5 33109 Miami Beach Miami-Dade County FL $4,475,000
6 90210 Beverly Hills Los Angeles County CA $4,125,000
7 93108 Santa Barbara Santa Barbara County CA $4,103,000
8 90402 Santa Monica Los Angeles County CA $4,058,000
9 94022 Los Altos Santa Clara County CA $4,052,000
10 98039 Medina King County WA $4,000,000
11 94024 Los Altos Santa Clara County CA $3,856,000
12 94301 Palo Alto Santa Clara County CA $3,800,000
13 11976 Water Mill Suffolk County NY $3,745,000
14 90742 Huntington Beach Orange County CA $3,625,000
15 92662 Newport Beach Orange County CA $3,577,000
16 94970 Stinson Beach Marin County CA $3,500,000
17 94028 Portola Valley San Mateo County CA $3,400,000
18 92067 Rancho Santa Fe San Diego County CA $3,399,000
19 92657 Newport Beach Orange County CA $3,365,000
20 92661 Newport Beach Orange County CA $3,293,000
21 90265 Malibu Los Angeles County CA $3,250,000
22 90272 Los Angeles Los Angeles County CA $3,250,000
23 10013 New York New York County NY $3,212,000
24 21056 Gibson Island Anne Arundel County MD $3,195,000
25 95070 Saratoga Santa Clara County CA $3,150,000
26 10007 New York New York County NY $3,125,000
27 94528 Diablo Contra Costa County CA $3,100,000
28 94010 Hillsborough/Burlingame San Mateo County CA $3,075,000
29 94920 Belvedere Tiburon Marin County CA $3,050,000
30 89413 Glenbrook Douglas County NV $3,000,000
31 95030 Los Gatos Santa Clara County CA $2,995,000
32 11932 Bridgehampton Suffolk County NY $2,963,000
33 90266 Manhattan Beach Los Angeles County CA $2,910,000
34 94306 Palo Alto Santa Clara County CA $2,810,000
35 93953 Pebble Beach Monterey County CA $2,750,000
36 11975 Wainscott Suffolk County NY $2,750,000
37 10282 New York New York County NY $2,725,000
38 92625 Corona Del Mar Orange County CA $2,695,000
39 11930 Amagansett Suffolk County NY $2,645,000
40 11959 Quogue Suffolk County NY $2,593,000
41 94025 Menlo Park San Mateo County CA $2,500,000
42 94062 Redwood City San Mateo County CA $2,500,000
43 89402 Crystal Bay Washoe County NV $2,500,000
44 91108 San Marino Los Angeles County CA $2,490,000
45 92651 Laguna Beach Orange County CA $2,475,000
46 90077 Los Angeles Los Angeles County CA $2,460,000
47 90212 Beverly Hills Los Angeles County CA $2,429,000
48 94507 Alamo Contra Costa County CA $2,400,000
49 95014 Cupertino Santa Clara County CA $2,310,000
50 94123 San Francisco San Francisco County CA $2,307,000

See the full list on the Property Shark website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

