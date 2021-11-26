ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best robot vacuum Black Friday deals you can get: Save on iRobot, Eufy, Shark and more

By Mark Brezinski, Samantha Mangino and Jonathan Chan, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
You can get top notch robot vacuums on sale for Black Friday Reviewed

Black Friday is here, and there are many deals available online. One of the hottest sellers this shopping season? Robot vacuums . If you've been skeptical of robot vacuums in the past, we don't blame you: When they first came out, they were expensive and low-powered. Now, technology has advanced to the point where these little robot helpers can compete with the cleaning power of a traditional upright vacuum.

Today's robot vacuums are efficient at fully automating the tedious task of keeping your floor clean, to the point of nearly eliminating the need to manually vacuum. Some, like the iRobot Roomba 692 , return to their charging station on their own. Others, like the Shark RV2502AE , are even self-emptying, collecting all the dirt in a reservoir you can empty at your leisure.

We've tested tons of robot vacuums over the years ( Eufy's Robovac 11S is a favorite), and we're bringing that knowledge to the table this Black Friday. These are the best robot vacuums out there, at some of the deepest discounts we've seen.

Amazon robot vacuum deals

Walmart robot vacuum deals

Target robot vacuum deals

