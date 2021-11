I’d love to see these happen. AI is suffering the consequences of being too successful. A few months ago I wrote an article entitled “5 Reasons Why I Left the AI Industry” in which I criticized AI’s flaws upfront — probably the reason the post went viral. It was more a rant than a well-thought article, but I still stand by most of what I wrote then. However, something was missing in that article. I attacked the industry but never proposed improvement solutions.

ENGINEERING ・ 4 DAYS AGO