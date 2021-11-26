ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comerica’s Michigan Index declines

By Rachel Watson
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComerica Bank’s Michigan Economic Activity Index broke an eight-month streak of gains by declining in August. The bank’s monthly index report showed a decrease in August to a level of 106.6. August’s reading was 24.4% higher than the historical low of 85.7 reached in June 2020 and still above the average...

grbj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Michigan ranked 23rd in economic freedom index

(The Center Square) – A Canadian think tank ranked Michigan 23rd out of all 50 states in its national economic freedom index. The Fraser Institute’s “Economic Freedom of North America in 2021,” is the 17th edition of a report measuring economic freedom in 2019. Using 10 variables, including government spending, taxes, and labor market freedom, it ranked North American states and provinces on a scale from zero to 10.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

GVSU expert: West Michigan economy better but still flat

West Michigan’s economy remains plagued by supply chain issues, a new report finds. In West Michigan and across the country, supply chain problems have resulted in longer lead times, missed deliveries, higher prices and sometimes exorbitant expediting charges, said Brian G. Long, director of supply management research in the Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

No thanks: 45 conservative Michigan towns decline federal stimulus money

LANSING — Small towns in Michigan have plenty of needs — from water infrastructure to broadband access — but officials in 45 communities are saying no thanks to federal stimulus funds intended to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Rural and conservative, townships like Cambria in south Michigan, Broomfield...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
Michigan Government
State
Florida State
chronicle99.com

Millions Of Americans Will See Stimulus Checks Before The Holiday, Some As Much As $3,000

The US citizens have called out the government for the steep increase in prices before Christmas. The residents are facing a financial crisis and expect more assistance from the authorities. Citizens complain that they faced several difficulties despite the initiatives taken by the government during thanksgiving. According to FingerLakes1.com, the state and local governments will provide cash benefits to families and individuals.
POLITICS
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Themed Shirt Design Sends Twitter Into an Uproar

If there is one thing that Minnesotans love, it's things shaped like Minnesota. Except for this shirt apparently. Twitter user @LindsayMpls made the argument that the shape of Minnesota shouldn't be interchangeable for any letter in a word:. At first, my mind went, "well yeah it can, why couldn't it?"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industries#Comerica Bank
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Louisiana issued a ruling Tuesday blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty granted the states’ […] The post Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Denver

National Western Stock Show Visitors To Have Many New Experiences In 2022

DENVER (CBS4) – City organizers in Denver say visitors will have plenty of new experiences at the 2022 National Western Stock Show. The National Western Center has been under renovation since 2018. (credit: CBS) Officials say big strides were made in the last two years such as revamping the Expo Hall. They add 25% of the exhibitions will be brand new. “We’re the first place ever, the first place only in the world that has provided power for every pen for these livestock exhibits,” said Paul Andrews, President and CEO of the National Western Stock Show. (credit: CBS) The new stock yards will be equipped with temperature-controlled water to help give livestock a better experience. Stock show officials say models show the event is set to bring in at least $120 million in revenue. For more information, visit nationalwestern.com.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy