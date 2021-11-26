Comerica’s Michigan Index declines

Comerica Bank’s Michigan Economic Activity Index broke an eight-month streak of gains by declining in August. The bank’s monthly index report showed a decrease in August to a level of 106.6. August’s reading was 24.4% higher than the historical low of 85.7 reached in June 2020 and still above the average...
(The Center Square) – A Canadian think tank ranked Michigan 23rd out of all 50 states in its national economic freedom index. The Fraser Institute’s “Economic Freedom of North America in 2021,” is the 17th edition of a report measuring economic freedom in 2019. Using 10 variables, including government spending, taxes, and labor market freedom, it ranked North American states and provinces on a scale from zero to 10.
West Michigan’s economy remains plagued by supply chain issues, a new report finds. In West Michigan and across the country, supply chain problems have resulted in longer lead times, missed deliveries, higher prices and sometimes exorbitant expediting charges, said Brian G. Long, director of supply management research in the Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University.
LANSING — Small towns in Michigan have plenty of needs — from water infrastructure to broadband access — but officials in 45 communities are saying no thanks to federal stimulus funds intended to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Rural and conservative, townships like Cambria in south Michigan, Broomfield...
DEARBORN, Mich. - Gas prices in Michigan decreased 5 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.35 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 6 cents more than this time last month and $1.35 more than this time last year. “After such...
The US citizens have called out the government for the steep increase in prices before Christmas. The residents are facing a financial crisis and expect more assistance from the authorities. Citizens complain that they faced several difficulties despite the initiatives taken by the government during thanksgiving. According to FingerLakes1.com, the state and local governments will provide cash benefits to families and individuals.
OBefore Christmas, millions of Americans will receive stimulus checks. State and local governments are stepping in to help. States are offering more stimulus checks ahead of the holiday season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We're not talking about anything that counts as a fourth stimulus payment in this circumstance....
Interesting news for Illinois residents. A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks is by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. It was received last week....
Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
These five stay-at-home and pharmaceutical stocks perhaps make sense now, on concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. They are Buy rated and pay solid dividends, and they may be solid ideas as the sellers toss momentum shares overboard.
Consumer confidence fell in November to the lowest level in nine months because of worries about high inflation --- and optimism could dip again if a new strain of the coronavirus that's more resistant to vaccines keeps spreading.
WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Louisiana issued a ruling Tuesday blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty granted the states’ […]
DENVER (CBS4) – City organizers in Denver say visitors will have plenty of new experiences at the 2022 National Western Stock Show. The National Western Center has been under renovation since 2018.
Officials say big strides were made in the last two years such as revamping the Expo Hall. They add 25% of the exhibitions will be brand new.
“We’re the first place ever, the first place only in the world that has provided power for every pen for these livestock exhibits,” said Paul Andrews, President and CEO of the National Western Stock Show.
The new stock yards will be equipped with temperature-controlled water to help give livestock a better experience.
Stock show officials say models show the event is set to bring in at least $120 million in revenue. For more information, visit nationalwestern.com.
