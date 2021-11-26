Comerica’s Michigan Index declines

DENVER (CBS4) – City organizers in Denver say visitors will have plenty of new experiences at the 2022 National Western Stock Show. The National Western Center has been under renovation since 2018. (credit: CBS) Officials say big strides were made in the last two years such as revamping the Expo Hall. They add 25% of the exhibitions will be brand new. “We’re the first place ever, the first place only in the world that has provided power for every pen for these livestock exhibits,” said Paul Andrews, President and CEO of the National Western Stock Show. (credit: CBS) The new stock yards will be equipped with temperature-controlled water to help give livestock a better experience. Stock show officials say models show the event is set to bring in at least $120 million in revenue. For more information, visit nationalwestern.com.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 MINUTES AGO