Sports OTT Platform Stream Viral Launches Rev Share Plan

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON—The OTT live sports hosting platform Stream Viral has a new revenue sharing model that allows customers on a budget to access to an entry level system at a significant lower cost than a normally priced OTT service offering. In announcing the move, Stream Viral noted that a ReThink...

#Ott#Rev#Media Streaming#Live Stream#Tv Channel#Stream Viral#Rethink
