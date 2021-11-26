As the Page Turns by Jamerson Library

Trees can be viewed at multiple businesses in Prineville, online bidding Dec. 3-11The Hospice Christmas Auction will not return entirely to normal in 2021, but organizers are planning to mix an in-person element that was absent last year. Traditionally, the event has taken place exclusively at the Crook County Fairgrounds' indoor arena. One evening has typically served as a free-of-charge open house, which has been followed by the dinner and auction the next evening. Organizers had to forego that format last year as the COVID-19 pandemic surged toward peak levels and opted to hold a virtual version of the event...

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO