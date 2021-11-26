ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Digital driver’s licenses are coming soon for Iowa motorists

By Associated Press
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhGpB_0d7YLXFe00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa motorists will soon have the option of keeping their driver’s license on their phones.

State officials have begun a pilot project to make digital driver’s licenses, or “mobile IDs,” available for download via smartphone apps sometime in 2022, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported Friday.

Iowa is one of several states that have considered, tested or begun issuing digital versions of driver’s licenses. Iowa plans to test devices equipped with digital versions through December, with about 100 state Department of Transportation employees expected to enlist by spring as a test group to make sure the app works.

Melissa Gillett, director of the department’s motor vehicle division, said the mobile ID will be optional, but motorists will still be expected to carry hard-copy licenses.

“We expect this won’t be for everyone. There may be people who choose not to adopt it or may choose to wait, and that’s perfectly fine,” said Gillett. She noted, however, that there probably will come a time when the digital version will be the accepted norm rather than the exception.

Iowa DOT officials are working with technology vendors to address security and privacy concerns inherit with any electronic-based app. They also are working with law enforcement agencies, and want to make sure the digital ID can be accepted by retailers and other places that require people to show identification or proof of age or address.

There will be no additional charge for the mobile ID app in the first year, but in subsequent years there will be a $4.99 charge in addition to the driver’s license fee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WHO 13

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for health workers in Iowa, 9 other states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement. The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

INSIDERS: Why are businesses struggling to hire new workers?

Part 1: Why are businesses struggling to hire new workers? According to the Iowa Workforce Development, there are nearly 20,000 more job openings across the state than unemployed residents. Businesses are struggling to fill open positions. Some employers have realized they need to create more incentives — increased wages, signing bonuses, work-from-home options, flexible work […]
ECONOMY
WHO 13

US Capitol riot suspect Doug Jensen has status conference scheduled for Tuesday

WASHINGTON D.C. – A status conference is being held Tuesday for a Des Moines man charged in the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol. Doug Jensen faces multiple federal charges including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous […]
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Iowa teens plead not guilty in Fairfield teacher’s death

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher pleaded not guilty in arraignment documents filed Monday. Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, are accused of killing Nohema Graber in Fairfield. Graber, 66, was reported missing […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Crowds flock to Valley Junction during Small Business Saturday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – People waited outside stores and crowded sidewalks in Valley Junction to shop local for Small Business Saturday. “We’re just out here shopping for Christmas, just stocking stuffers and just little gifts for people for Christmas,” said shopper Jordyn Nikkel. Shopper Chelsey Houston spent the day with her daughter and mother. […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Mystery company pulling out of Woodward warehouse plans

WOODWARD, Iowa — A major warehouse plan in Woodward that was announced in October, rumored to be an Amazon facility, was canceled on Friday. The warehouse was going to be at the interchange of Iowa Highways 141 and 210, but now Woodward will have to look for another company to fill the acreage. The company, […]
WOODWARD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Smartphone#License Fee#Digital#Ap#The Cedar Rapids Gazette#Iowa Dot
WHO 13

Traveling for Thanksgiving? Check out the weather forecast

Whether you are traveling across Iowa, the Midwest, or the United States the WHO 13 Weather Team has you covered with a travel forecast. Today in IowaToday will be dry and mostly sunny in Iowa, but the strong south wind will boost highs into the 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight with lows […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

2 teens charged with Fairfield teacher’s murder seek lower bond

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to […]
FAIRFIELD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
WHO 13

Iowa National Guard soldiers welcomed home in time for Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa – Family and friends will be welcoming home about 150 Iowa National Guard soldiers Tuesday, just in time for Thanksgiving. The soldiers with the 3654th Support Maintenance Company deployed to the Middle East in February and maintained the military’s equipment at 22 locations. The unit is headquartered out of Knoxville and has […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

2K+
Followers
922
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy