ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Why the Samsung Note20 Ultra is the first smartphone that can keep up with my work, personal needs

By BestReviews, Cody Stewart
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YcujW_0d7YLWMv00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Nowadays, I find myself using my phone in place of my laptop more and more. Whether I’m streaming on Netflix or collaborating on a project for work, my phone needs to be just as fast and user-friendly as my PC. In my search for the perfect phone to use for both work and streaming, I decided to test the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and I have to say, I was pleasantly surprised with how well this device met my needs.

What is the Samsung Note20 Ultra?

The Samsung Note20 is a smartphone designed to balance work and play. Samsung claims the device can stream at unprecedented speeds — a claim I found to be accurate, as the device seamlessly switched between my Wi-Fi and cellular networks as needed. This device can record videos in impressive 8K resolution, and the sound quality is just as remarkable.

The Samsung Note20 Ultra also includes a small stylus pen that you store inside the phone. As a digital artist, I found the pen to be an excellent additional feature that made the device ideal for drawing. The Samsung Note20 features a highly-responsive screen that made it even easier to draw what was on my mind.

Samsung Note20 Ultra features

  • High-end speakers: The Note20’s speakers are incredible. Whether I was watching a movie on Netflix or a video I had taken myself, the sound was comparable to a portable Bluetooth speaker .
  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: With an attachable controller, you can play Xbox games online from a vast library of games. Aside from the screen being smaller than a television, playing Xbox games on the Note20 feels nearly identical to playing them on the Xbox console.
  • High-resolution camera: This device features a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The photo quality was so impressive I was even able to see individual hairs on people’s heads.
  • S Pen: The device’s included S Pen adds tons of functionality to the device for artists and professionals. Although there is a bit of a learning curve, you can even use the S Pen for “air commands” that allow you to use the stylus without touching the phone’s screen.

What you need to know before purchasing a Samsung Note20 Ultra

Samsung integrated tutorials and instructions that pop up whenever you use a new feature. I found these tutorials to be a helpful way to learn more about what I could do with the device. The Note20 is highly customizable, though it’s easier to leave the preset features the same. Still, as I learned more about the device, I gradually began altering some of my settings to fit my needs better.

The only thing I found particularly frustrating about the phone was the S Pen icon that pops up when you remove the pen from the phone. It’s convenient if you want to use the menu, but I found it annoying when trying to use the S Pen to navigate the screen.

Where to buy a Samsung Note20 Ultra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwZ52_0d7YLWMv00

Sold by Amazon .

Shop Now

Other smartphones worth considering

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39X5Um_0d7YLWMv00

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Galaxy S20 FE is an excellent budget alternative to the Samsung Note20 Ultra. This device features a 3x optical zoom and 30x super-resolution zoom that makes pictures look great, even when you’re not up close. The battery life and streaming capabilities are not nearly as impressive as the Note20, but for the price, you’re sure to be impressed. Sold by Amazon .

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFld0_0d7YLWMv00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

If you’re looking for something compact, you can’t go wrong with the Galaxy Z Flip3. This touch screen phone folds down just like classic flip phones. The touch screen on this device is surprisingly responsive, despite the fact it’s meant to be folded. The only major flaw with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is the battery life, which leaves a lot to be desired. Sold by Amazon .

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

What Is Car Key on Android, and How Does It Work?

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Samsung Phones#Samsung Galaxy#Bestreviews#Note20#Bluetooth#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch TV for Black Friday

Here’s your chance to upgrade your living room’s screen, as this 55-inch TV Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV down to just $380, with an amazing $120 discount on its original price of $500. There’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals that you can shop among the best Black Friday deals — but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of offers such as Best Buy’s price cut for this 55-inch TCL 4K TV, because stocks are dwindling by the minute.
SHOPPING
Android Headlines

Walmart Has Big Screen Onn. Smart TVs From $128 For Black Friday

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
helpnetsecurity.com

How to find hidden spy cameras with a smartphone

Researchers from the National University of Singapore and Yonsei University in South Korea have devised a mobile application that uses smartphones’ time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to find tiny spy cameras hidden in everyday objects. The app is more successful at detecting hidden cams than existing state-of-the-art commercial hidden camera detectors (CC308+,...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday

There’s no better time of the year to buy big home theater upgrades than Black Friday, especially with incredible offers like this 65-inch QLED TV Black Friday deal that you can pick up for just $700. If you’ve been looking for the perfect Black Friday TV deals for your living room, then this one should be at the top of your holiday shopping list. As with many of the best Black Friday deals, stock of this QLED TV will run out quickly, so act fast or you might miss out!
ELECTRONICS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy