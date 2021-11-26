ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Coroner identifies pilot killed in plane crash near Grove City

By Hanna Erdmann
 4 days ago

PINE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County’s coroner has identified the pilot killed during a plane crash near Grove City on Wednesday.

The victim is Richard Briggs, 65, of Cuyahoga Falls, according to Coroner John Libonati.

Briggs was the operator of a single-engine Cessna 210 aircraft that went down in a wooded area near Tri-County Industries in Pine Township.

A passenger, whose identity hasn’t been released, was taken by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. That passenger suffered severe burns, according to investigators at the scene Friday.

According to the coroner, preliminary information suggests that the plane was experiencing significant mechanical problems prior to the crash and that efforts were made to land safely prior to the accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration will make a definitive ruling on the cause of the crash. The FAA began investigating the crash site on Friday morning.

Civil Air Patrol Squadrons from Mercer, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver and Clarion were there to assist the investigation. An air safety investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board was also on the scene.

Investigator Lawrence Aaron McCarter said that the investigation will be tough. He said it is very hazardous where the plane landed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

NBC4 Columbus

Equipment error led to deadly paint plant explosion, investigation finds

See traffic camera footage of the paint plant explosion in the player above. COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After more than six months, an investigation has found the cause of a deadly explosion at a paint plant off Leonard Avenue.   A release from the Columbus Division of Fire announced that the Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA), National Chemical Safety Board, and the Ohio […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-71SB reopens near Mt. Sterling after crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A crash closed I-71 southbound near S.R. 56 early Tuesday morning. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-71SB was closed from U.S. 62/S.R. 3 to S.R. 56, near Mount Sterling due to a crash involving a semi-truck.  I-71 southbound re-opened around two hours after the crash. Details on the crash were […]
MOUNT STERLING, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Victim stable following north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Monday night in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a business on the 2100 block of Morse Road at approximately 7:46 p.m. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Memorial Hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to stable condition. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found shot in the head in Linden yard dies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was found in the yard of a Linden home Sunday suffering from a gunshot wound to the head has died, Columbus police said Monday. According to police, the 30-year-old man died at Grant Medical Center at 3:12 p.m. Officers responded to the 1500 block of East 25th Avenue at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
