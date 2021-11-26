Man charged in connection to Canarsie fire that left 2 injured

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Police said a tenant-landlord dispute may have led to a fire that injured two in Brooklyn Thursday, and that tenant has been charged.

Police said a 27-year-old turned himself in Friday in connection to the Canarsie fire on East 98th Street. According to the Daily News , that person is Melbourne Green, and he has been charged with arson.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thanksgiving night, fire officials said.

Green is accused of going to a fire station after setting the fire, and saying he needed help, homeowner partner Anthony Robinson told the Daily News.

Police and Robinson said a dispute between Green and management could be behind the fire, but a motive is currently unconfirmed.

“We’ve had to call the police like 10 times, and they just take him and bring him back. They say we have to sue him,” Robinson told the outlet.

House Fire @CitizenApp 1503 E 98th St Yesterday 11:12:52 PM EST

Robinson told the Daily News that he was alerted to the flames by smoke alarms, and went through the smoky home to check on the tenants. He said he saw fire coming from Green’s room from under the door.

Fire officials said two people were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. The fire was under control within about an hour.

The fire broke out within minutes of a four-alarm blaze in Williamsburg that injured six firefighters and left 12 without a home.