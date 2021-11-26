ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Greene proposes giving Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse

By Jen Steer
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (WJW)– Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse .

The Republican from Georgia introduced the legislation on Tuesday. The summary said the teen, “Protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin during a Black Lives Matter riot.” A full text is not yet available.

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty of homicide in the shooting deaths of two men during the protests. He testified he acted in self defense.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the legislative branch’s highest honor.

Washington Post

Rep. Greene introduces bill to award Congress’s highest honor to Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal — the legislative branch’s highest honor — to Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who last week was found not guilty of homicide and other charges related to his fatal shooting of two men during a protest against police violence last year.
New York Post

Kyle Rittenhouse lawyer slams GOP pols for offering teen DC job

The lawyer for acquitted Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse says it’s “disgusting” that some pols have offered the teen a job on Capitol Hill. Defense lawyer Mark Richards says the Congress members are only trying to cash in on the teenager’s case, Insider reported. “There’s a lot of people trying to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
royalpurplenews.com

Rep. Neubauer: Statement on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

RACINE – Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) issued the following statement regarding the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial:. “I am horrified by the jury’s decision to acquit Rittenhouse today. As a result of Rittenhouse’s actions, JoJo Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber are dead, Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded, and their families and friends are left to deal with pain and grief in the aftermath. The right to peacefully protest is one guaranteed by our Constitution, and I fear that this decision will only embolden those who would bring weapons to confront protesters and attempt to impose vigilante justice in Wisconsin communities.
The Independent

Oklahoma senator pens ‘Kyle’s Law’ for victims of ‘malicious’ prosecution after Rittenhouse case

A state senator from Oklahoma has proposed a law named after Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse that would compensate what it calls victims of “malicious prosecution,” in honour of the 18-year-old, who was acquitted on murder charges last week after shooting three people during August 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and riots in Wisconsin.State senator Nathan Dahm, a Republican, proposed “Kyle’s Law” on Tuesday. It would have the state compensate those charged with murder but found not guilty due to justifiable homicide, such as self-defence.“Kyle Rittenhouse should never have been charged. The video evidence from early on showed it was...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden expected to sign bill giving 13 troops killed in Afghanistan Congressional Gold Medals

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution by Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan in August with Congressional Gold Medals. The resolution already passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in October with unanimous approval and now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign.
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
bloomberglaw.com

Democrats’ Plan Bypassing Senate Panels Prompts Vetting Concerns

Senate Democrats skip markup process on spending and tax bill. Strategy risks chamber’s standing in talks, political backlash. Getting President Joe Biden’s economic plan through the Senate before the end of the year is a top priority for Democrats. Yet their gambit to forgo committee action on the House-passed measure...
fox7austin.com

Biden signs 4 bills aimed at supporting veterans and their families

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden signed four bills into law on Tuesday that were brought forward in support of U.S. veterans, including help for maternity care and another aimed at tackling race and ethnic disparities related to benefits administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). "Keeping faith with American...
Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

