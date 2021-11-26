ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Lindell’s Promised Election-Reversing Lawsuit Turns Into 96-Hour Pillow Sale

By S.V. Date
HuffingtonPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite months of promising to file an explosive lawsuit that would “pull down” the 2020 presidential election results and reinstate Donald Trump to the White House, pillow-monger Mike Lindell has instead turned his election-fraud-athon into a four-day sales promotion. “I want to show you guys some Black Friday specials...

Comments / 28

james65
3d ago

Crackpipe Mike is over the top, but people need to urge him to keep going. Boycott his products and force this guy into bankruptcy. Maybe he can get trumpy to give him some pointers on that. Let's put this guy into a soup kitchen line where he belongs.

Reply
29
Mike Mckibbon
3d ago

Trump is a danger to this country. A dictator. I have been watching him for years and the only thing he is good at is bankruptcy.

Reply(4)
45
Shannon Bagley
3d ago

I'm just here to see how many trump supporters are supporting this guy... but he has shownabsolutely showed no absolute proof of massive electoral fraud. that would overturn the election.

Reply
12
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
Virginia Mercury

Why Biden’s approval ratings have sunk

By Clodagh Harrington, De Montfort University Ten months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s poll numbers are, by any measure, lukewarm. According to the latest figures, taken on Nov. 24, only 43 percent of Americans approve of his performance in office, while a majority think he is not doing a good job. In a week when […] The post Why Biden’s approval ratings have sunk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Vanity Fair

Trump’s Capacity to Steal the 2024 Election Is Only Growing

Ahead of his likely reelection run in 2024, Donald Trump is building an infrastructure for insurrection. The “fraud” cries on social media, the desperate begging of administrators to “find” votes for him, the blustery calls for his supporters to “fight” for him—all that may be so last year. Now, he and his allies are trying to lay the foundation to allow him to undermine democracy without resorting to such overt measures.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
blogforarizona.net

Mike Lindell Delivers Another Turkey On Thanksgiving Day

The huckster Mike Lindell, the My Pillows guy, promised this was supposed to be the triumphant return of the MAGA/QAnon cult’s “Dear Leader” by Thanksgiving day. Oops, he did it again! He delivered another turkey on Thanksgiving day. This huckster had predicted this fantastical reinstatement would take place in August,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Op-Ed: The Democrats' Kamala Harris conundrum

“In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.” – Laurence J. Peter. When our Constitution was drafted, the presidential candidate who finished second became vice president. But in 1796, when candidates from opposing parties were elected, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, it was obvious that this system was not going to work. In 1803, Congress passed the 12th amendment (ratified by the states in 1804), our current system, which allows the presidential nominee to choose his VP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Democratic midterm fears mount as policies fail to resonate with voters

At a virtual fundraiser late last month, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) shared a blunt assessment about the Democratic Party. “Democrats are terrible at messaging,” she said, according to notes taken by one attendee. “It’s just a fact.”. The admission surprised some attendees for its frankness, but it’s a sentiment that...
CONGRESS & COURTS

