ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, KS

Bond increased for substitute teacher charged in Crawford County

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ge2g0_0d7YKYNq00
KOAM Image/Photo from Crawford County Jail

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – A judge increases bond for a southeast Kansas substitute teacher charged with “attempted sexual exploitation.”

On Monday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office booked Ross McCullough into jail with a $25,000 bond. Two days later, he made his first court appearance. During court, a judge increased his bond to a $75,000 cash/surety bond. The judge also set bond conditions. Those include house arrest and having no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18. The court would also require the 39-year-old to stay off the internet.

The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office filed an official charge on Wednesday of:

  • Attempted sexual exploitation of a child; promote performance of child<18.

McCullough allegedly requested a female Frontenac student to engage in sexually explicit conduct via mobile phone. According to the report, the student refused the request and reported it to a parent. That parent subsequently reported it to school officials.

Court documents show that McCullough worked as a substitute teacher for Frontenac and Girard Schoool District.

His next court date, for a Status Hearing, is on January 4, 2022 at 9:30 am.

  • Substitute teacher arrested for ‘Attempted Sexual Exploitation’

Other Local Crime Stories

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frontenac, KS
State
Kansas State
Crawford County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
County
Crawford County, KS
Frontenac, KS
Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

SEK-CAP offers rental assistance to homeless residents

GIRARD, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Community Action Program is offering rental assistance to homeless residents. The program will begin accepting applications for the Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program on November 29. To qualify, applicants must be certified homeless or about to become homeless by a social service agency. Also...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitute Teacher#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Suspect claims jealousy played a role in an Ottawa County murder

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – A suspect claims jealousy played a role in the murder of an Ottawa County, Oklahoma woman. KOAM obtained a court document in the shooting death of Toni Moran, aka Toni Torres. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa filed charges against a husband and wife in the case. Jimmy Kelly faces federal charges of Murder in Indian Country and Using a Firearm to Commit a Violent Act. Charlana Kelly is facing a charge of Accessory to a Felony.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cherokee County Sheriff disagrees with KDHE on county’s vaccination rate

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. – Cherokee County, Kansas sticks out on the KDHE’s COVID-19 vaccination rate map with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state. According to the KDHE, only 36% of county residents, ages 12 and older, are fully vaccinated. That’s much lower than Cherokee’s three neighboring Kansas counties which all have vaccination rates in the 50s.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know (11/9/21)

MIAMI, Okla. – Court documents reveal more details about a northeastern Oklahoma murder investigation. Two people are accused in the shooting death of Toni Moran in Ottawa County. They are 51-year-old Jimmy Kelly and 52-year-old Charlana Kelly. Court documents say that during his interrogation Jimmy Kelly revealed he had been having an affair with Moran and that he and his wife Charlana had met with her the night of her death. Jimmy Kelly says he handed Moran a gun and that she shot herself in the head. In grief, Jimmy says he then shot her in the torso. Jimmy Kelly is facing Federal charges of 1st degree murder in Indian country, and using a firearm to commit a violent act. Charlana Kelly is held in the Ottawa County Jail on one count of Accessory to a Felony.
MIAMI, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
775
Followers
270
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy