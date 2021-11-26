Bond increased for substitute teacher charged in Crawford County

KOAM Image/Photo from Crawford County Jail

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – A judge increases bond for a southeast Kansas substitute teacher charged with “attempted sexual exploitation.”

On Monday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office booked Ross McCullough into jail with a $25,000 bond. Two days later, he made his first court appearance. During court, a judge increased his bond to a $75,000 cash/surety bond. The judge also set bond conditions. Those include house arrest and having no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18. The court would also require the 39-year-old to stay off the internet.

The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office filed an official charge on Wednesday of:

Attempted sexual exploitation of a child; promote performance of child<18.

McCullough allegedly requested a female Frontenac student to engage in sexually explicit conduct via mobile phone. According to the report, the student refused the request and reported it to a parent. That parent subsequently reported it to school officials.

Court documents show that McCullough worked as a substitute teacher for Frontenac and Girard Schoool District.

His next court date, for a Status Hearing, is on January 4, 2022 at 9:30 am.

Substitute teacher arrested for 'Attempted Sexual Exploitation'

