Is it getting hot in here or is it just climate change?. In 2050, the answer to that question could likely be very clear — that is, if we don't lower carbon emissions by at least half by 2030. Otherwise, we're facing a dramatic warming increase (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit, as many experts estimate) by mid-century, which might not seem like a big deal when in fact it would, like, totally devastate the planet. We're talking brutal heat waves, wildfires, downpours, the complete erasure of coastlines, hot oceans — which means dead fish and no coral reefs — rising sea levels, and, well, it's likely that a quarter of the Earth's species could face extinction should we, you know, keep doing what where doing: jack shit.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO