Lagrange, GA

Body found in LaGrange on South Green Street

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A body was found Friday morning in LaGrange. According to Troup County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Hackley, the body was found on Nov. 26, 2021, in the 500 block of South Green Street, behind Golden Liquor store.

The individual, whose name has not been released, is described as a 45-year-old white male. Hackley said the cause of death for the man appears to be natural causes.

Hackley said the man’s name will be released following notification of his next of kin.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.

Lagrange, GA
Troup County, GA
Lagrange, GA
Troup County, GA
Crime & Safety
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

