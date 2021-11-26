ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia outlines plans to improve slow pace of rental help

By SUDHIN THANAWALA, Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373IFv_0d7YJL7Q00

Georgia officials struggling to distribute federal funds to prevent evictions have outlined plans to increase the speed at which they get the money to landlords and renters.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Renters are still protected from eviction in these states and cities

The national eviction ban has lapsed, but New York, New Jersey and New Mexico have their own moratoriums. Many cities continue to curb the proceedings as well. As a result, around half of renters in the U.S. still have some protections available. As the struggles for renters continue, at least...
HOUSE RENT
WSAV News 3

Atlanta to give cash to some poor residents to ease poverty

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta city leaders are planning pilot programs that will give cash directly to small groups of low-income residents in hopes of lifting them out of poverty. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the idea behind guaranteed income programs is to alleviate poverty. The newspaper reports that the initiatives were spearheaded by outgoing Atlanta […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
Effingham Radio

Another Opportunity For Rental Assistance Available

The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) is once again offering rental assistance for those whose incomes have been negatively impacted due to COVID and are at least 30 days behind in rent. The program is called the 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP). If you are a renter in Illinois and are behind on rent due to COVID-19, you may be eligible for up to $25,000 and 18 months of emergency rental payments. This application process for the Illinois Rental Payment Program will open on Monday, December 6, 2021. The application period will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Both renters and landlords can apply for assistance. For more information about the ILRPP, go to https://www.ihda.org/about-ihda/illinois-rental-payment-program/.
HOUSE RENT
WSAV News 3

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Georgia

(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state — and every county therein — has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 26 had reached 776,349 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WCNC

Biden infrastructure plan could help finish $82 million improvement to I-85 interchange

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Like many states across the country, North Carolina has thousands of roads, bridges, and highways in dire need of funding. In President Joe Biden's new infrastructure measure, signed into law Monday, North Carolina roads and highways are set to receive about $7.2 billion over the next five years. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports more than 3,000 miles of highway are in "poor" condition.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord
cityofroseburg.org

Renters must apply by Dec. 1 for assistance

ROSEBURG, OR – Local renters who need help paying rent after being impacted by COVID-19 should start the process now to beat a Wednesday, Dec. 1, deadline for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The City of Roseburg, Roseburg-based United Community Action Network (UCAN) and the state of Oregon are...
ROSEBURG, OR
740thefan.com

North Dakota outlines plan to restore native grasslands

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has unveiled a plan to bring landowners, conservation groups, scientists, and others together to restore native grasslands. The agency says North Dakota has lost more than 70% of its native prairie, which is essential for wildlife, pollinators, ranching operations, and...
POLITICS
WSAV News 3

Georgia lt. gov. gives legislative update to local leaders, talks future of Republican Party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan paid the Hostess City a visit Monday to provide a legislative update to local leaders and preview what may be ahead for the Republican Party. The Republican-controlled Georgia General Assembly recently approved maps redrawing the state’s district lines. “I was very pleased with the work that […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
The Post and Courier

Guest editorial: Audit plan is good outline for elections

A key point about elections: Auditing the results is not about appeasing a losing candidate. The purpose is to ensure the integrity of results – and the election process. After the furor over 2020 election results in a number of states and the continuing belief by a sizable number of people that COVID-related changes in the voting process resulted in compromised results, re-establishing public trust in elections has never been more important.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
oilcity.news

Public forums set to help shape Wyoming State Health Improvement Plan

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health said on Thursday that some upcoming public forums will give residents the ability to participate in forming a Wyoming Health Improvement Plan. The WDH and the State Health Improvement Plan Steering Committee have selected behavioral health, access to healthcare and unintentional injury...
WYOMING STATE
kdal610.com

Aging China outlines plan to improve elderly care services

BEIJING (Reuters) – China is urging some local governments to embark on pilot programmes next year to improve medical and care services for the elderly, with the goal of rolling out the scheme nationwide in 2023. Of the 31 provinces, regions and municipalities in mainland China, 15 should launch their...
WORLD
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy