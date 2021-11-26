Georgia outlines plans to improve slow pace of rental help
Georgia officials struggling to distribute federal funds to prevent evictions have outlined plans to increase the speed at which they get the money to landlords and renters.
Georgia officials struggling to distribute federal funds to prevent evictions have outlined plans to increase the speed at which they get the money to landlords and renters.
On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.https://wsav.com
Comments / 0