Cell Phones

Why the Samsung Note20 Ultra is the first smartphone that can keep up with my work, personal needs

By BestReviews, Cody Stewart
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFuMH_0d7YJFp400

Nowadays, I find myself using my phone in place of my laptop more and more. Whether I’m streaming on Netflix or collaborating on a project for work, my phone needs to be just as fast and user-friendly as my PC. In my search for the perfect phone to use for both work and streaming, I decided to test the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and I have to say, I was pleasantly surprised with how well this device met my needs.

What is the Samsung Note20 Ultra?

The Samsung Note20 is a smartphone designed to balance work and play. Samsung claims the device can stream at unprecedented speeds — a claim I found to be accurate, as the device seamlessly switched between my Wi-Fi and cellular networks as needed. This device can record videos in impressive 8K resolution, and the sound quality is just as remarkable.

The Samsung Note20 Ultra also includes a small stylus pen that you store inside the phone. As a digital artist, I found the pen to be an excellent additional feature that made the device ideal for drawing. The Samsung Note20 features a highly-responsive screen that made it even easier to draw what was on my mind.

Samsung Note20 Ultra features

  • High-end speakers: The Note20’s speakers are incredible. Whether I was watching a movie on Netflix or a video I had taken myself, the sound was comparable to a portable Bluetooth speaker .
  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: With an attachable controller, you can play Xbox games online from a vast library of games. Aside from the screen being smaller than a television, playing Xbox games on the Note20 feels nearly identical to playing them on the Xbox console.
  • High-resolution camera: This device features a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The photo quality was so impressive I was even able to see individual hairs on people’s heads.
  • S Pen: The device’s included S Pen adds tons of functionality to the device for artists and professionals. Although there is a bit of a learning curve, you can even use the S Pen for “air commands” that allow you to use the stylus without touching the phone’s screen.

What you need to know before purchasing a Samsung Note20 Ultra

Samsung integrated tutorials and instructions that pop up whenever you use a new feature. I found these tutorials to be a helpful way to learn more about what I could do with the device. The Note20 is highly customizable, though it’s easier to leave the preset features the same. Still, as I learned more about the device, I gradually began altering some of my settings to fit my needs better.

The only thing I found particularly frustrating about the phone was the S Pen icon that pops up when you remove the pen from the phone. It’s convenient if you want to use the menu, but I found it annoying when trying to use the S Pen to navigate the screen.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

