ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020gLI_0d7YJEwL00

(AP) A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease.

The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better understand the variant to impose flight bans and other travel restrictions.

US to ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations due to COVID-19 variant

The U.S. said Friday it will ban travel from South Africa and seven other African nations by non-US citizens beginning Monday. European Union nations agreed earlier in the day to impose a ban on travel from southern Africa to counter the variant’s spread. The U.K., Canada and other countries have imposed similar restrictions.

The moves have renewed a debate over whether flight bans and other travel restrictions work to prevent the spread of new variants. Some say at best the restrictions can buy time for new public health measures to be put in place. At worst, they do little to stop the spread and give a false sense of security.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it strongly discouraged imposing travel bans on people coming from countries where the variant was reported.

Do travel restrictions slow the spread of the virus?

They might buy countries more time to speed up vaccination and introduce other measures, like masking and social distancing, but they are highly unlikely to prevent the entry of new variants, said Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Edinburgh.

“Travel restrictions can delay but not prevent the spread of a highly transmissible variant,” he said.

FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

Johns Hopkins University infectious disease specialist Dr. Amesh Adalja says the travel restrictions only give the public a false sense of security and should stop being the “knee-jerk” reaction by public officials. Adalja noted imposing restrictions makes politicians “look as if they’re doing something” but doesn’t make sense when countries now have countermeasures such as rapid tests and vaccines.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell told a local news agency said he does not believe that a travel ban would have any major effect, other than for countries with direct flights to the affected areas.

“It is basically impossible to keep track of all travel flows,” Tegnell told the Expressen newspaper.

Could it be different this time?

Jeffrey Barrett, director of COVID-19 Genetics at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, thought that the early detection of the new variant could mean restrictions taken now would have a bigger impact than when the delta variant first emerged.

Biden asks court to reinstate vaccine policy

“The surveillance is so good in South Africa and other nearby countries that they found this (new variant), understood it was a problem and told the world very fast about it,” he said. “We may be at an earlier point with this new variant so there may still be time to do something about it.”

However, Barrett said harsh restrictions would be counter-productive and that the South African officials should not be punished for alerting the world to the new variant. “They’ve done the world a service and we must help them, not penalize them for this.”

What does the science say?

Sharon Peacock, who has led the genetic sequencing in Britain at the University of Cambridge, said any decisions to restrict travel were political decisions, not scientific ones. She emphasized that there was still great uncertainty about the new variant, including whether it is actually more infectious or deadly. Although some of the mutations detected appeared worrying, she said there is still no proof that the new variant is any more lethal or transmissible than previous versions.

“It’s possible to keep infection out, but you would need very, very severe restrictions and only some countries would be willing to do this,” she said.

“Buying time is important and worthwhile, but this is a decision for policymakers,” she said. “At the moment, we won’t have any definitive scientific answers for a few weeks.”

What about economic impacts?

If there’s anything the global economy didn’t need, it’s more uncertainty.

A new highly transmissible coronavirus poses an economic as well as a health risk, threatening to disrupt the global economic recovery and worsen supply chain bottlenecks that are already pushing prices higher. Markets plummeted around the world over worries about the variant — and reaction from political leaders.

“The most worrying thing about the new strain at the moment is how little we know about it,’’ said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for the currency trading firm OANDA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Weather#Ap#Omicron#African#European Union#Merck Covid#Johns Hopkins University
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

STUDY: Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated

(The Hill) – People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their vaccination status just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, a new study published on Friday shows. According to the study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, people who contracted COVID-19 had a similar viral load regardless of whether they had been […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pfizer and Moderna say they can quickly update COVID-19 vaccines 'if they need to' in the wake of new South African Omicron variant which scientists fear could be most infectious yet

Manufacturers of Americas most used vaccines are saying that they can quickly respond to challenges presented by the South African Nu variant. The recently emerged variant is believed to be the most infectious yet, and some fear it could evade protection provided but the current crop of COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer,...
INDUSTRY
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy