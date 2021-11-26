ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.

What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

“Investors are likely to shoot first and ask questions later until more is known,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report. That was evident from the action in the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.51% from 1.64% on Wednesday. As a result, banks took some of the heaviest losses. JPMorgan Chase dropped 4%.

Travel and energy stocks are among the biggest losers, with Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian Cruises all off over 10%.

There have been other variants of the coronavirus — the delta variant devastated much of the U.S. throughout the summer — and investors, public officials and the general public are jittery about any new variant that’s spreading. It’s been nearly two years since COVID-19 emerged, killing more than 5 million people around the globe so far.

Health officials in Europe and the U.K. moved quickly to propose suspending air travel from southern Africa. Meanwhile cases of the variant were found in Hong Kong, Belgium and Tel Aviv as well as major South African cities like Johannesburg.

The economic impacts of this variant are already being felt. Flights between South Africa and Europe were being subject to quarantine or being shut down altogether. Airline stocks were quickly sold off, with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines falling more than 10% each.

A sign of how fearful Wall Street has become was the VIX, the market’s measurement of volatility that is sometimes referred to as the market’s “fear gauge.” The VIX jumped 49% to a reading of 27.75, its highest reading since January before the vaccines began to be widely distributed.

Fearful of more lockdowns and travel bans, investors moved money into companies that largely benefited from previous waves, like Zoom Communications for meetings or Peloton for at-home exercise equipment. Peloton shares were up 4% while Zoom was up roughly 9%.

Shares in the coronavirus vaccine manufacturers were among the biggest gainers as well. Pfizer shares rose nearly 5% while Moderna shares jumped 23%.

Merck shares were down 4%, however. While U.S. health officials said Merck’s experimental treatment of COVID-19 was effective, data showed the pill was not as effective at keeping patients out of the hospital as originally thought in the data.

Investors are worried that the supply chain issues that have impacted global markets for months will worsen. Ports and freight yards are vulnerable and could be shut by new, localized outbreaks.

“Supply chains are already stretched,” said Neil Shearing, an economist with Capital Economics in London. “A new, more dangerous, virus wave could cause some workers to temporarily exit the workforce, and deter others from returning, making current labor shortages worse.”

The variant also puts more pressure on central banks, who already faced with a tough dilemma: whether and when to raise interest rates to combat rising inflation. “The threat of a new, more serious, variant of the virus may be a reason for central banks to postpone plans to raise interest rates until the picture becomes clearer,” Shearing said.

Stock trading the Friday after Thanksgiving is typically the slowest day of the year, with the market closing at 1 p.m. Eastern. The light trading could exacerbate any of Friday’s losses with fewer buyers and sellers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WTAJ

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, erasing its gains from a day earlier. The sell-off accelerated after Fed Chair […]
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wait and see

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's omicron-inspired plunge puts blue-chip index perilously close to sinking below 200-day moving average

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading near session lows on Tuesday afternoon, a move that puts the blue-chip index in position to eventually mark the first close below its 200-day moving average since July of 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 650 points, or 1.8%, at 34,488, with the 200-day moving average standing at 34,349.12, according to FactSet data. The Dow hasn't closed beneath the measure that market technicians use as a gauge of an asset's long-term trend line since July 13, 2020. The decline, which also was sinking the...
STOCKS
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors monitor developments with omicron Covid variant

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, as investors kept an eye on the latest developments with the Covid omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 4.6 basis points to 1.531% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed by 4.8 basis points to 1.878%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

How the Dow tumbled 650 points and ended more than halfway to correction Tuesday as omicron, Powell rattle Wall Street

U.S. stock benchmarks rang up another solid session of losses, sparked by growing concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session off 1.9% to about 34,484, bringing the blue-chip index about 5.3% below its Nov. 8 closing record and dragging the index nearer a correction, defined by chart technicians as a 10% drop from a recent peak. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.9% to 4,567 nearly 3% below its Nov. 18 record peak and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.6% to 15,537. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index appeared to narrowly avoid a correction, which would stand at around 2,198 for the small-capitalization index. Equities were already feeling pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Losses deepened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that it would be appropriate for policy makers to consider winding down monthly asset purchases more quickly than planned.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

BNP Paribas forecasts S&P 500 at 5,100 by year-end 2022

Greg Boutle, U.S. head of equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas, said Tuesday he expects the S&P 500 to reach 5,100 by the end of 2022, up about 11% above its current level of 4,600, despite jitters around the omicron variant. The firm expects corporations to generate profit growth that exceeds current Wall Street consensus expectations. BNP also sees a lower likelihood of corporate tax increases next year. Big picture risks for 2022 such as supply disruptions, higher oil prices and interest rate hikes by the Fed are all "digestible" by the market. BNP chief global economist Luigi Speranza said his central bank policy outlook over the next twelve months differs considerably across potential scenarios for the impact of omicron, but "in the short term we think higher uncertainty favors a more cautious approach" by the Fed and others.
STOCKS
