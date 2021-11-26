ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

USPS Operation Santa: How to become a gift recipient or ‘adopter’

By Mariann Cabness
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Akx2d_0d7YJCAt00

(WWTI) — USPS Operation Santa connects letters from deserving kids with generous people to help fulfill their wishes at Christmas time.

How it works

  • Kids write letters to Santa’s special address
  • USPS receives the letters
  • Personal information is redacted from the letters
  • The letters are published online
  • People “adopt” them and fulfill the wishes
  • Adopters ship the gifts and holiday wishes are delivered

Downloadable letter templates are available on the USPS website. Those wishing to become “adopters” can view the published letters online beginning November 29, 2021.

In order to make sure the letters are received in time, writers should send their letters by December 10, 2021 to the following address:

Santa
123 Elf Road
North Pole, 88888

Writers should be sure to include their name and return address on the upper left corner of the envelope so gifts can be sent to the appropriate address. Each letter will also need a postage stamp.

Writers Checklist

A full checklist from USPS is below to ensure your letter makes it on time and without any holiday hiccups. Make sure your letter:

  • Is legible
  • Includes your first and last name
  • Has Santa’s correct address
  • Has your correct return address, including any apartment numbers
  • Has a Forever ® First-Class Mail ® postage stamp
  • Will be mailed by the Postal Service
  • Will be postmarked before or on December 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Shipping companies, USPS prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts

The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and letters piled up in […]
INDUSTRY
foxla.com

USPS 'Operation Santa': Volunteers needed to handle letters to Santa

Every year since 1912, the postal service has processed a massive amount of mail from children whose lists include basic necessities like a warm coat, and from parents who describe their struggles with employment or health. The USPS recruits individual and group volunteers for help with getting these kids Christmas gifts.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa#Adopters#The Postal Service Will#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

Send gifts now! USPS expects over 850 million packages this season

USPS said it expects to deliver more mail and packages to homes between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day than any other shipper. It is anticipating between 850 million and 950 million packages during that time. "The total number of letters, cards, and packages processed and delivered is estimated to be more than 12 billion," according to USPS.
INDUSTRY
99.9 The Point

USPS Looking For Santa’s Helpers In NoCo

There's a lot of family traditions that people participate in every year, especially around the holidays. Some families go caroling (I've never done that!), some bake, some decorate their homes together, but one that my family and I do every year is to find ways to get gifts and presents to families in need right here in Northern Colorados. A lot of families do that, I've seen the generosity first hand! A lot of businesses find ways to collect and get gifts for families delivered as well... Including the ultimate gift-givers, the United States Postal Service!
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Society
99.5 WKDQ

Adopt Letters to Santa From Low-Income Kids With USPS 2021

For the third year in a row, the United States Postal Service has opened up a website to help you spread Christmas cheer for kids all over the country. We know that times have been tough for virtually everyone over the past year. For some families, Christmas won't be as big as it was in years past due to financial hardships. Kids all over the country will be writing letters to Santa and giving him their list of items that they would love to have this year. Unfortunately, some of these children might not get the Christmas they hoped for. However, you can help them (and Santa) make their wish come true.
KIDS
B98.5

USPS Operation Santa Offering Christmas To Those In Need

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, families and the world have struggled to make ends meet let alone the added stress of making sure kids in the household have a Christmas tree with gifts under it. Parents are going without eating to provide their children with a little bit...
CHARITIES
ValleyCentral

USPS is accepting letters to Santa

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As part of Operation Santa, USPS is accepting letters to Santa. Operation Santa is a program that allows recipients to mail letters to Santa, and adopters are able to fulfill wishes and donate gifts. According to a press release by USPS, anyone can participate by writing a physical letter, putting it […]
HARLINGEN, TX
iheart.com

Make Christmas Wishes Come True With USPS Operation Santa

The holidays are here and how would you like to help make Christmas wishes come true?. The USPS Operation Santa is here to help and you can be one of Santa's helpers. Here's how it works: Families in need get their kids to write their letters and Christmas wishes to Santa. There's a specific address they mail it to.
SOCIETY
ABC Action News

Adopt a letter to Santa from a child in need this Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. — The elves in the United States Postal Service are helping Santa Claus make sure every kid ends 2021 with toys. The USPS Operation Santa program is celebrating its 109th year and is again opening up for nationwide participation, after doing so for the first time last year.
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Operation Santa helping families in need put gifts under the tree

Many parents are struggling to afford much of anything this holiday season, but the United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa is there for families in need. The program helps get presents under the tree for kids who might not get much else and it’s really easy. It all starts with...
CHARITIES
myrgv.com

Letters to Santa can be answered via USPS operation

The U.S. Postal Service is undergoing its 109th Operation Santa program guided by random acts of kindness and plenty of Christmas spirit to ensure everyone gets a taste of the holiday magic. Operation Santa was established by USPS to help those in need during the holidays. This year, letters have...
INDUSTRY
Fox17

Operation Santa: Send a letter to Santa with a little help from USPS!

(WXMI) — There’s still time to send a letter to Santa Claus with the help of the United States Postal Service!. Operation Santa has helped make children’s dreams come true for more than a century, USPS tells us. Children are asked to write a physical letter, place it in an...
SOCIETY
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy