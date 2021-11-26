Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #18

The original X-Force was so quintessentially ’90s — it was big guns, took itself way more serious than anyone wanted to, and seemed like the most random collection of characters in a title. But what gave X-Force its charm was its cast, seeing those really random characters develop alongside each other and get a chance to shine in this unique spotlight. If you ask any fan of the original X-Force comic what their favorite thing about it is, they’ll probably say Cannonball, the early years of Rictor and Shatterstar’s relationship, Siryn’s stint as a leader — it’s the team that made the book so special rather than the premise.

