ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #18

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

THE GALAXY’S GREATEST! In the wake of the shocking events of WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS, the underworld has become more dangerous than ever. T’ONGA has assembled the greatest team of...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows #2

Marvel releases Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows #2 this coming Wednesday, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you here…. EMERICK AND SIAN FACE TOTAL AN-NIHIL-ATION! As dead ends and loose threads mount in Jedi Master Emerick Caphtor’s investigation, he’s called to Coruscant, where Chancellor Soh introduces him to his new partner: private eye Sian Holt. Together, they must go undercover to infiltrate one of the most crime-riddled and dangerous planets in the galaxy. Will Emerick’s duty to the Republic get in the way of Sian’s personal vendetta? Time’s running out to close this case…and what do the Nihil have to do with any of this?!
COMICS
wccftech.com

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith Preview and Q&A

It's been ten years since Star Wars: The Old Republic launched. That's impressive, in all reality, especially when you consider the fact that Bioware and EA didn't even want to keep Bob Dylan alive for more than ten minutes. In the buildup to this anniversary and the upcoming Legacy of the Sith expansion, I was able to get a sneak peek of the Livestream shown to everybody. I heard a little more from the developers and was part of a Q&A involving myself and others.
VIDEO GAMES
StarWars.com

Han Solo Gets into the Holiday Spirit in Marvel’s Star Wars: Life Day #1 – Exclusive Preview

Life Day should be a time for family, joy, and harmony. But for Han Solo, it also seems to spell trouble. In Marvel’s Star Wars: Life Day #1, four individual stories celebrate the reason for the season centered around the Wookiee holiday, with adventures to Batuu, Kashyyyk, and beyond. In the first glimpse inside, we find Han missing his wife and son, a flashback from the age of the Empire, and a tale from The High Republic featuring another famous Wookiee, Burryaga, and his master Nib Assek.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Is ‘Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters’ better as a bingeable trade paperback?

Star Wars fans have long asked why the Rebels waited months to go after Han Solo after he was captured by the bounty hunter Boba Fett on Jabba the Hutt’s orders. Finally, we get an answer in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters — the five issue (six, counting the alpha issue) miniseries from Star Wars comic veteran Charles Soule, artist Luke Ross (with help from David Messina and Steve McNiven), and color artists Neeraj Menon and Guru-eFX (with help from Laura Martin).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bounty#War#Marvel Preview#T Onga#Ram N Bachs Cover
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Death of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1

This ain’t Ben Reilly’s first rodeo as Spider-Man, but he’s never had to deal with the death of the Sorcerer Supreme and what it does to New York City. Part of Strange’s will and testament was to ask Spidey to deal with particular problems… Is BEN up to it? Black Cat isn’t a big Ben fan, so is she riding shotgun because she owes Strange to keep an eye on Ben, or to sabotage Ben?!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Darkhold: Black Bolt #1

THE KING OF THE INHUMANS BREAKS HIS SILENCE! Black Bolt’s mighty voice is his greatest gift…and since childhood, it has been his greatest curse. Recruited with four other heroes to read from the Darkhold, a powerful evil text written by the elder god Chthon, Black Bolt thought he was signing up for a battle befitting a king. But the true battlefield…is his own mind. Critically acclaimed writer Marvel Russell brings you a scream-worthy story that will break an empire!
COMICS
Collider

New ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Image Unmasks the Bounty Hunter

A new image has been released for the upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. Set after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2, it seems our favorite bounty hunter has been upgraded to crime boss. The series is set to depict Boba Fett’s foray into organized crime...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts
ComicBook

Darth Vader Prepares to Battle Solo's Crimson Dawn In New Star Wars Preview

As the War of the Bounty Hunters draws to a close, new battle lines are drawn in the Star Wars galaxy, and Darth Vader is ready to cross them all. Marvel Comics released a preview for Star Wars: Darth Vader #18, The Star Wars crossover event War of the Bounty Hunters shocked Star Wars fans by bringing Qi'ra, Han Solo's old flame, back into the mix. Now the Crimson Dawn is making a power play for control of the galaxy, going toe-to-toe with the Empire. Darth Vader isn't having any of it. Little does he know that his right-hand man in this endeavor is a Crimson Dawn spy.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Teen Titans Academy #8

That means homecoming is fast approaching! With the freshmen excited about getting in touch with their spooky sides, the faculty, again, grapples with the scary threat posed by their rogue student, the mysterious Red X. Luckily, this time, the Titans have help from some old friends who have, at long last, come home…
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Silk Vol. 1: Threats and Menaces’ review

After some delays due to the pandemic, Silk once again got her very own series back in March. Written by Alyssa Wong with art by Takeshi Miyazawa, the new series mixes Silk’s superhero life with her day job as a reporter at J. Jonah Jameson’s media empire, Threats & Menaces. A new threat emerges that may be tied to a demonic underground.
COMICS
aiptcomics

AIPT Television Podcast episode 11: Talking ‘Hit-Monkey,’ Disney+ Day, and Comic-Con Special Edition

The AIPT Television podcast is a great way to unwind this Thanksgiving whether you’re taking the entire long weekend off or you’re taking a break in between second and third helpings. For the most recent episode we’re joined by my friend and colleague, Marc Johnson, who is a fan of many things in pop culture and has a knack for picking up great free SWAG at conventions and events.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman Fear State Omega #1

As Gotham’s Fear State comes to a close, a new day dawns on the city…one without Batman. But the Dark Knight’s absence does not mean the city is without heroes. Join James Tynion IV and Riccardo Federici as they bring “Fear State” to its conclusion and introduce a new status quo that will reverberate throughout the DCU for years to come.
COMICS
Deadline

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Teaser Hints At Bounty Hunter’s Sarlacc Escape

“I am Boba Fett, left for dead on the sands of Tatooine” says the bounty hunter in a voiceover in a new teaser trailer for Disney+s The Book of Boba Fett. “Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect.” The clip teases that fateful moment in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of The Jedi when Boba fell into the dreaded Sarlacc pit. The clip shifts to a shot of Boba healing himself in a Bacta tank, and hints at how he may have escaped from that seemingly deadly fall after his jetpack malfunctioned. The Book of Boba Fett, teased...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special’ #1 is a hot mess straight from the ’90s

The original X-Force was so quintessentially ’90s — it was big guns, took itself way more serious than anyone wanted to, and seemed like the most random collection of characters in a title. But what gave X-Force its charm was its cast, seeing those really random characters develop alongside each other and get a chance to shine in this unique spotlight. If you ask any fan of the original X-Force comic what their favorite thing about it is, they’ll probably say Cannonball, the early years of Rictor and Shatterstar’s relationship, Siryn’s stint as a leader — it’s the team that made the book so special rather than the premise.
COMICS
Collider

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Previews First Look at Lightsaber Training

Disney shared another sneak peek into Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the Walt Disney World-based Star Wars-themed hotel. Disney's Destination D23 presentation focused on lightsaber and bridge training experiences, which put guests at the forefront of the hotel’s elaborate story. Demonstrated by Disney Parks Experience and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro, the...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy