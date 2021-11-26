By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Firearms deer season starts Saturday, and it’s Pennsylvania hunters’ third chance to get out on a Sunday this year.

Last year, hunters took over 435,000 deer, about 175,000 of which were bucks, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

The season starts on Saturday and continues on Sunday, giving hunters off work and school a full weekend to be afield. Deer season closes on Dec. 5.

For hunters getting out, Saturday’s weather is expected to stay dry with sunshine and highs around the 40s, but some snow showers are expected late Saturday into Sunday. Some areas north of the ridges could see 1 to 3 inches with Pittsburgh getting less than one inch.

