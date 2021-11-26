ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Marvel Preview: Phoenix Song: Echo #2

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EVERYBODY WANTS THE PHOENIX! Echo finds herself besieged on all sides as the eyes of the human and mutant worlds zero in on the Phoenix! But the deadliest threat is buried in her past…and her...

aiptcomics.com

aiptcomics

‘Robin 2021 Annual’ #1 reveals key origin stories

Robin is turning out to be the best ongoing fight comic on the stands thanks to Josh Williamson and Gleb Melnikov’s kung fu fight tournament. It’s also an intriguing look at some younger heroes, some who are brand new and others who are getting a bit more time to shine. Out today is Robin 2021 Annual #1, which adds new layers to some of the most important characters to fight in the tournament. It’s also packed with origin stories, so if you love a good backstory, this book is for you.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘The Human Target’ #2 review: The wrong move

Issue #2 of The Human Target continues hitting all the detective notes with just the right splash of noir and vibrant nostalgia. Reading it feels like watching a classic 1970s James Bond film, while still being in touch with the present. If I knew I had twelve days left and a beautiful woman like Ice came in, then just like Christopher Chance knew, I would be in trouble.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Justice League Incarnate’ #1 is big, bright, and epic

Spinning out of Infinite Frontier #6, the DC Comics’ multiverse is in disarray and naturally, a multiversal Justice League is the only solution. If you’re looking for big stakes and the kind of story only comics can deliver, you’ve come to the right place. We’re talking characters fighting in the rubble of a dead city, characters teleporting in and out of action, and the immense amount of continuity coming to bear on the reader. It’s a new era for DC Comics that now welcomes all of the multiverses as real and true making this a delight on a scale that’s rare these days.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Vault Comics announces ‘Heathen’ Vault Reserve reprint for 2022

Vault Comics has announced Natasha Alterici’s Heathen is returning to the single-issue format for Vault’s 5th anniversary on February 16, 2022. It’s a story about an outcast gay woman warrior born into a time of warfare, suffering, and subjugation of women. It also marks the launch of Vault Reserve, a...
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Red Stone’ review: Predictable thriller manages to be watchable

Red Stone is a predictable thriller that manages to be enjoyable in spite of itself. The plot follows a hitman named Boon (Neal McDonough) who is tasked to track down a boy named Motley Adams (Dash Melrose). It turns out that Jed Haywood (Michael Cudlitz) ordered the killing of Motley’s brother Danny and wants the ruby that was in his possession. Boon must now find the boy and the stone.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Avengers’ #50 is packed with entertainment

Avengers #50 is a milestone issue as the series reaches #750 legacy numbering. To celebrate, Jason Aaron, Carlos Pacheco, Aaron Kuder, Javier Garron tell a tale that spans many characters, introduces a multiversal supervillain team, and sets a new course for the Marvel universe. Running 84 pages and $9.99, it also features a pinup and one backup, making for a very good new-reader-friendly book.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘W.E.B. of Spider-Man’ is a decent tie-in to the Disneyland ride

W.E.B. of Spider-Man is an all-ages miniseries recently wrapped up and made available in trade paperback. From creators Kevin Shinick, Alberto Alburquerque, and Rachelle Rosenberg, it’s a five-issue series that’s lighthearted and takes place outside continuity. That makes it an easy book to dive into for all readers, but can it sustain the attention of adults and kids alike?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cory Smith
aiptcomics

Channel Surfing: Awesome TV picks for the week of 11/29/2021

We have three returning shows for our Channel Surfing TV picks and the fans of each can get excited that new episodes of their favorite series aren’t too far away. The reboot of a popular 60s show, Lost in Space, comes back for a final season. Explore more of those awkward junior high teenage years in PEN15. Finally, visit a world where time refugees of the past resettle in modern day Norway in Beforeigners.
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

‘Action Comics’ #1037 satisfies with impressive sci-fi fights

The fight Phillip Kennedy Johnson has been building towards for months is finally here as Superman faces off against Mongul. The fight has been building for some time and Superman, along with the Authority, aims to free the people of Warworld and stop Mongul dead in his tracks. Problem is, Action Comics #1036 revealed Mongul has quite a militia of superpowered soldiers to help fight them off. Witness their many abilities in a shocking second part of the “Warworld Saga” storyline.
COMICS
#Echo#Luca Maresca Cover
aiptcomics

Watch new ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ trailer

Ahead of its December 29th launch, Disney has released a new trailer titled “Reign” featuring footage for the upcoming series The Book of Boba Fett. In dramatic fashion the trailer states we will “Witness the return of a legend.” The events of The Book of Boba Fett follow the events of The Mandalorian season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

‘Yummy: A History of Desserts’ is a sweet and informative tribute to the goodies we love

One of the most enduring and personal ways of showing love is making food for someone. There is something so magical and gentle about sitting up one day and going, “I’m gonna bake a pie for my friend and I,” or “I have that party next week, I’m gonna bake some cookies,” or even “today was absolute garbage, some brownies might turn my mood around.” Taking time and effort to make something delicious that is meant to be shared with other people (or just yourself) is so connecting and loving, and Yummy: A History of Desserts is a love letter to our favorite sweet treats, their creators, and where they come from.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of November 26, 2021

It’s time for a Black Friday edition of Fantastic Five, where we call out the five best comics of the week! This week saw a highly anticipated debut, a number of second issues that prove not everyone succumbs to the sophomore slump, and everyone’s favorite web-head. Let’s get to the comics!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #38

When the Wizard and the Frightful Four menace the FF both in AND out of the courtroom, it’s time to call in everyone’s favorite green lawyer: the Sensational She-Hulk! All this and some surprise Marvel U. guest stars…and a new development for a member of the Richards family. LEGACY #683.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Coming to ARROW in December

Arrow has always been a great stop for cult favorites and underrated horror gems. It streaming network as been no different, with a great mix of old and current favorites that span genres and generations. December has an impressive slate that includes one of the best horror movies of the year, kung fu classics that include some of the finest works of the Shaw Brothers, and a ARROW’s on tribute to Christmas.
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

