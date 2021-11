Wind Hellas has unveiled plans to spin off its fibre broadband assets into a new company that will operate as an open access fibre wholesaler. The Greek mobile operator is transferring its fibre business to an entity to be known as Hellenic Openfiber, including physical infrastructure like ducts and sites, the fibre cables themselves, and active equipment, although Wind will retain the portion of active equipment that serves its mobile business. In all, Hellenic Openfiber will take over 3,379 km of fibre network, including 595 km yet to be built and 170 km owned by the public power corporation and leased exclusively to Wind.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO