ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Notebook: Steelers down to No. 3 left guard after J.C. Hassenauer injury

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQD0h_0d7YHoRx00

It will be three games, three starting left guards for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

J.C. Hassenauer’s inability to play during Sunday’s game at the Cincinnati Bengals was cemented by way of the injury report released Friday. Hassenauer started last week’s loss at the Los Angeles Chargers in place of starter Kevin Dotson, who went on injured reserve because of an ankle injury suffered during the prior game.

Hassenauer, though, suffered a pectoral injury early during the game in Los Angeles.

The Steelers have options for who will be the proverbial next man up. There is no backup to Hassenauer listed on the team’s official depth chart. Veteran Joe Haeg came on for Hassenauer last week, but Haeg is more of a natural tackle. B.J. Finney spent several seasons as the Steelers’ top backup at all three interior line positions, but the coaching staff turned to both Hassenauer and Haeg instead of him the past two weeks.

Finney was plagued by a back injury earlier this season, but coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday indicated Finney is fully healthy.

Another option is Rashaad Coward, who was re-signed to the practice squad this week. Coward signed with the Steelers over the offseason and made the team coming out of training camp before being released last month. Following a nine-day stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Coward was available again.

Coward has 15 career NFL starts, all with the Chicago Bears in 2019-20.

Ebron out

As expected, veteran tight end Eric Ebron was ruled out of Sunday’s game. Ebron suffered a knee injury during the Chargers game, and it is expected to be serious. The Steelers could announce a roster move placing him on injured reserve as soon as Saturday.

Kevin Rader was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster earlier this week, giving the Steelers a three-man tight ends corps with Rader, Zach Gentry and rookie starter Pat Freiermuth.

Harris OK

Running back Najee Harris did not spend any time on the injury report this week after he had been evaluated for a possible concussion during the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game. After lying on the turf and being attended to by training personnel, Harris appeared agitated with Steelers team physician Dr. James Bradley after Bradley apparently informed him that Harris would be subjected to NFL concussion protocols.

“I ain’t trying to speak on it too much,” Harris told reporters Friday. “They took me in for a concussion protocol, and I passed. That’s all I want to talk about it.”

Harris was back in the game for the Steelers’ final drive last week.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Rader
Person
Najee Harris
Person
David J
Person
Joe Haeg
Person
James Bradley
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Shared Interesting Detail On Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bears#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Chargers#Rader Zach Gentry
Tribune-Review

J.C. Hassenauer likely in line for 1st start of season for Steelers

With Kevin Dotson ruled out, J.C. Hassenauer appears as if he will get his first start of the season Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dotson did not practice all week, per the injury report, because of an ankle injury suffered during Sunday’s tie with the Detroit Lions. Hassenauer came on to fill in for Dotson after the first-half injury and is expected to play in Dotson’s on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Steelers Depot

J.C. Hassenauer Favorite To Start At LG Against Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be dealing with a slew of injuries and players sitting out of this game due to COVID. Across the board, it creates a next-man-up approach. Along the offensive line, a unit likely to be without Kevin Dotson this weekend, J.C. Hassenauer appears to be on track for getting the nod over B.J. Finney and Joe Haeg.
Steelers Depot

Steelers OL J.C. Hassenauer Leaves Game Against Chargers With Shoulder Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football and they have already lost a starting offensive lineman to an injury in the first half of the road contest. According to the Steelers, guard J.C. Hassenauer has been ruled out for the rest of the Sunday...
Yardbarker

Steelers Leave L.A. With Three Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers left Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers with three injuries, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin spoke after the 41-37 loss and listed lineman J.C. Hassenauer, cornerback Arthur Maulet and tight end Eric Ebron as three players dealing with injuries from the game. Hassenauer left...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

Steelers Expected Starters After Injuries to Key Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without five players during their Week 11 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. So, who will start in their place?. Linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Hade (foot), guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) are all out with injuries in Week 11. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is currently battling COVID-19 and remains on the reserve list until he clears protocol.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Injuries continue to pile up for the Steelers after loss to the Chargers

If there is one thing the Pittsburgh Steelers could use, it would be a week where they don’t suffer any serious injuries. Now, that is a tough ask in the sport of football, but the Steelers are an extremely banged up group now past the midway point of the season.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: T.J. Watt Returns to Practice; Haden, Ebron, Fitzpatrick, Hassenauer Remain Out

T.J. Watt made his return to practice in a limited basis, but four other Steelers players missed Wednesday’s practice season with injury. Watt, who injured his left hip and knee in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions and did not practice at all in the week leading up to the Steelers’ Week 11 game at the Los Angeles Chargers, made his return to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited basis.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Place Eric Ebron, J.C. Hassenauer on IR

PITTSBURGH— The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed tight end Eric Ebron and offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer on Injured Reserve, the team announced. Ebron and Hassenauer were both injured during the Los Angeles Chargers game. Ebron hurt his knee and Hassenauer his pectoral. The Steelers will turn to Pat Freiermuth and Zach...
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
924
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy