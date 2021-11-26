ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Johnson, Dicker lead Texas past Kansas State 22-17

By MARK ROSNER - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Roschon Johnson...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory panel recommends Merck’s Covid pill for emergency use

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Tuesday to recommend Merck’s experimental antiviral pill to treat Covid-19 for emergency use authorization, paving the way for the agency to clear the first oral drug for the disease. Members of the agency’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-10 in favor of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

First accuser testifies in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

It was an emotional day at the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. An accuser testified that Jeffrey Epstein abused her when she was 14. Epstein's longtime pilot testified that he flew powerful men, including Prince Andrew and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, on Epstein's private plane. Mola Lenghi reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Johnson City, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
The Hill

Meadows reaches initial cooperation deal with Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has reached an initial deal to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, providing documents and agreeing to testify before lawmakers as the panel prepares to censure its second witness for failing to comply with its requests.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap
NBC News

Iran-U.S. nuclear talks have resumed. But what’s it going to take to make a deal?

With the resumption of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks Monday, the U.S. should reconsider its approach if it wants negotiations to succeed. “Carrots and sticks” is an old metaphor that suggests that the right mix of punishment and rewards can force countries to change their behavior. But since 2018, when Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. has been stuck on punishment. The past three years should tell us that we can’t force Iran to press ahead in nuclear negotiations with coercion alone.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy