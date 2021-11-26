ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Louie Ray Taps Dave East For A Feature On “Today”

By Hayley Hynes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help his fans celebrate the holiday season, Louie Ray linked up with Dave East to share a new single, “Today.” The two-minute and 16-second long track sees the two trade verses about dropping off endless new releases and cheating on exes, carrying themselves...

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Saweetie Slays Sexy Performances Of ‘Icy Type’, ‘My Type’ & ‘Best Friend’ On ‘SNL’

Saweetie brought the house down on ‘SNL’! The ‘My Type’ rapper looked sensational as she showed off her dance moves and performed her new song for the 1st time. Saweetie, 28, brought the energy for her Saturday Night Live debut! The rapper opened with a couple of her biggest hits, including a jazz version of banger “My Type.” She stunned in a Cinderella style gown as she showed off her bright red hair on the Nov. 20 episode, giving us all the 1920’s showgirl vibes. The performance was an unexpected turn from Saweetie, who pulled it off with her two dancers effortlessly.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Xzibit Have Master Plan For Spousal Slander - & Keyshia Cole Wants In

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Xzibit have formed a new Hip Hop supergroup as a result of their new marital statuses. In an Instagram post Xzibit shared on his personal profile Saturday (November 27), the cannabis entrepreneur appeared in a series of photos with Dr. Dre in a t-shirt that had the acronym “N.W.D.” emblazoned on the front, along with the phrase “Straight Outta Marriage,” on the back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Ashanti Performs Medley Of Hits Following Lady Of Soul Acceptance Speech: Watch

Ashanti is our Lady of Soul at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Presented by Normani, who paid homage to Ashanti’s unique blend of early 2000s girl-next-door meets around-the-girl aura, the “Happy” singer took the stage to accept her award. “I am so humbled and so blessed to be here—giving all praise to God. A lot of people thought that I wouldn’t make it this far […] some people may look at my journey and think it was easy. It was not,” she began. “My career has been filled with so many peaks and valleys and it definitely wasn’t easy. I’ve been blessed to...
MUSIC
Vibe

Maxwell Lights Up The Soul Train Stage As The 2021 Legend Award Recipient

Living legend, Maxwell, received the highest honor at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Not only was the 48-year-old honored with the Legend Award, but he’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.  The soulful, eternal heartthrob performed sultry renditions of his timeless classics, including “Till The Cops Come Knockin’,” “Bad Habits,” and “Lifetime.” “Sumthin’ Sumthin'” immediately had the entire crowd on its feet and dancing in their chairs before slowing things down with his newest single, “Off.” The crowd then sang and swayed to “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder),” closing out the melodic performance. Presented by Jazmine...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Ridicules Quavo, Lil Baby, Saweetie, & Jayda Cheaves For Their “Corny” Relationship Drama

Trying to have a relationship in the spotlight can’t be easy, especially when you have millions of people watching your every move. For the past few days, rumours about a fling between “Icy Chain” rapper Saweetie and Lil Baby have been running rampant. The Atlanta native initially shut down the speculation, but his since-deleted tweet has raised a few eyebrows.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

T-Pain Says It’s “Super Disturbing” How Artists Seek “Momentary Popularity”

T-Pain has no problem being vocal about independent artists and the music industry. Back in July, he angrily vented about rappers not being innovative and original especially when it comes to creating and sending new music. “Stop sending me this bulls**t! And then get mad when I don’t like it,” he expressed. The Nappy Boy artist later took to social media amid criticism and tweeted, “I [understand] not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb s**t like ‘he just mad because he ain’t got no hits.’ I’m in all different...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jazmine Sullivan & Silk Sonic Earn Mighty Praise At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

Last night’s Soul Train Awards saw some of the biggest figures in the music industry come together to celebrate the beauty that is R&B music. As The Source reports, the show took place in Harlem, NYC at the world famous Apollo Theatre for the very first time, with BFFs Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold acting as co-hosts.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Announces "Power Book IV: Force" Theme Ft. Lil Durk & Jeremih

50 Cent's television empire grows every week, it seems. The G-Unit honcho is fresh off of the season finale of BMF while Power Book II: Ghostcontinues to do some big numbers for Starz. Plus, the upcoming BMF docuseries that he'll be producing, Fif is a busy man these days. It's...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nardo Wick Taps Future & Lil Baby For "Me Or Sum"

Nardo Wick is revving up to have a massive takeover in 2022. The rapper is riding high off of the release of the "Who Want Smoke??" remix featuring Lil Durk, G Herbo, and 21 Savage, earning Wick his first charting single on the Billboard Hot 100. Last night, he announced his debut album, Who Is Nardo Wick? which will drop this Friday.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Your Old Droog Continues Prolific Run With New Album "Space Bar"

There are rappers that release a lot of music, and there are rappers who release A LOT of music. Where a lot of artists come every year with a project or two and a handful of feature verses, Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog will pull up with five full-length projects and drop them all within the span of a year. Beginning last December with Dump YOD: Kutroy Edition, YOD kicked off a prolific run that included another solo project titled Time, and a pair of collaborations with Tha God Fahim, titled Tha Wolf On Wall St and Tha YOD Fahim.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

T-Pain Drops Off "Shootin Up The Club"

T-Pain has been cooking up new heat this year but he has certainly been banking off of nostalgia, as well. For example, he delivered The Lost Remixes late last year, containing live renditions, alternative cuts, and remixes of some of his biggest hits to date. However, it's the recent string of hits he's been dropping off that have been on steady rotation on our R&B Season playlist, like the BIA and Kehlani assisted single, "I Like Dat."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fans Are Begging For A Megan Thee Stallion & Adele Collab After Backup Dancer Clips Trend

If you saw our story about Adele’s hilarious backup dancers from last week, you’ll be happy to know that fans are pushing to make a collaboration between the English songstress and H-Town Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion happen. Just last week, social media began buzzing with edited videos of the “Freak Nasty” rapper and her famous friend.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Bozack Morris Cooks Up Grimey Remix Of Guilty Simpson & Conway's "Vega Brothers"

Twitter troll-turned-prolific producer Big Ghost LTD. recently announced the next installment in the Cocaine Biceps Signature Label Collection which will include the original cut of "Vega Brothers" ft. Guilty Simpson and Conway The Machine. Along with the OG version, he also shared the official remix handled by Bozack Morris. The song's production takes on a more eerie turn, compared to the somber tones of the original which initially surfaced back in 2016.
MUSIC

